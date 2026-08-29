Angel Reese Facing Suspension After Getting Into Trouble in Dream Game

The Atlanta Dream‘s superstar Angel Reese got off to a great start against the Portland Fire, but it ended with her getting in trouble.

Reese made history by tying the WNBA record for the most double-doubles in a season with 28. She tied with Phoenix Mercury‘s Alyssa Thomas for the record.

The good times did not last, though, as Reese was called for her eighth technical foul of the season. She now faces a one-game suspension.

Angel Reese Facing Suspension With Atlanta Dream

Many are wondering what caused the eighth technical foul of the year. She was seen pushing a player after the Dream’s three-pointer, earning a technical foul.

Reese entered the contest tied for the most technical fouls in the WNBA with seven. Right behind her was Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

This season, Reese was averaging 16.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in 37 appearances entering the Fire game. She recently broke the WNBA record for rebounds in a game and in a season.

Angel Reese Getting in Trouble At the Wrong Time for Atlanta Dream

This is not a good situation for the Dream, even though they are already in the postseason. They need Reese to play, as they have a massive game coming up.

Before the Dream can enjoy their World Cup break, they have to play the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. It’s a big game for a team that could use some momentum entering the final few games of the year.

Reese has played a major role in the Dream’s great season. She’s been a defensive juggernaut in the paint, rebounding and holding her own against the league’s top forwards.

Atlanta will have to make quick adjustments to the lineup and try to replace over 12 rebounds per game. That will be tough to do, since no one can rebound in the WNBA better than Reese has in 2026.

It doesn’t help that the Lynx are the league’s best team and a complete team. They are also looking to enter the World Cup break with some momentum themselves. Beating a team like the Dream would help them be ready for the postseason.

The Dream will have to lean more on their guard play and make sure they have the scoring down from the outside. Their paint presence might take a hit.

One player they might push into the lineup is DeWanna Bonner, whom they just signed. After playing for the Mercury this season, Bonner is looking for a WNBA title to end her career, which led to her being signed. If the Dream want any shot at winning that game, Bonner will have to replace Reese, which isn’t easy.