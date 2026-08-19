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Dream’s Angel Reese Got Honest About Bouncing Back From Fever Loss

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Angel Reese
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 18: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream walks up the court after a turnover by the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Dream defeated the Aces 97-82. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Dream needed a bounce-back game more than any WNBA team, and they delivered with an impressive 97-82 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

Atlanta had three players score 20 or more points in the win. Rhyne Howard led the way with 23 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists.

It was Angel Reese, though, who was the star of the game. Reese finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 assists in the victory. That was the performance that Reese needed badly, though, after what happened in the Indiana Fever loss on Sunday.

Angel Reese Flexed Her Muscle in Impressive Win Over Aces

Angel Reese & A'ja Wilson

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 18: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream drives against A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Dream defeated the Aces 97-82. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the Dream’s overtime loss to the Fever, Reese missed an easy layup at the end of the fourth quarter that could have won the game. She proved her short-term memory after shutting down Aces star A’ja Wilson to only making 7-of-18 shots in the win on Tuesday.

After the game, Reese was asked about bouncing back from the Fever game and playing Wilson so tough. Reese just turned it back to the biggest strength of the Dream: their defense

“I’m just gonna try to let my defense lead to my offense. Honestly, tonight, I know how good A’ja [Wilson] is. So, just trying to deflect as many passes as I can, deny her out, make her catches farther out. If you look at our starters, 4-4-3-3 (14), steals. I mean, that’s that’s our [Dream] identity when we get 15 steals. We knew it was going to be a collective effort for all of us to come together to get this win because they’re a great team.”

Reese is producing a career year in her first season with the Dream. She’s averaging 15.7 points, 12 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in 34 contests.

Dream Witnessed Angel Reese Being Unfazed in Win Over Las Vegas

A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 17: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after a three-point basket against Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Reese has made a significant difference for this Dream team on defense. Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA in points allowed per game at 85.7.

The Dream currently hold a 22-13 overall record and trail the Aces by one game in the standings. Atlanta is holding the fifth seed.

Reese and company don’t get a lot of rest, though, as they are back in action on Thursday against the Los Angeles Sparks for the second of their four-game road trip. If the Dream want to keep the momentum up, they will need Reese to keep doing what she does best and control the paint.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Dream’s Angel Reese Got Honest About Bouncing Back From Fever Loss

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