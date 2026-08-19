Dream’s Angel Reese Got Honest About Bouncing Back From Fever Loss

The Atlanta Dream needed a bounce-back game more than any WNBA team, and they delivered with an impressive 97-82 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

Atlanta had three players score 20 or more points in the win. Rhyne Howard led the way with 23 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists.

It was Angel Reese, though, who was the star of the game. Reese finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 assists in the victory. That was the performance that Reese needed badly, though, after what happened in the Indiana Fever loss on Sunday.

Angel Reese Flexed Her Muscle in Impressive Win Over Aces

In the Dream’s overtime loss to the Fever, Reese missed an easy layup at the end of the fourth quarter that could have won the game. She proved her short-term memory after shutting down Aces star A’ja Wilson to only making 7-of-18 shots in the win on Tuesday.

After the game, Reese was asked about bouncing back from the Fever game and playing Wilson so tough. Reese just turned it back to the biggest strength of the Dream: their defense

“I’m just gonna try to let my defense lead to my offense. Honestly, tonight, I know how good A’ja [Wilson] is. So, just trying to deflect as many passes as I can, deny her out, make her catches farther out. If you look at our starters, 4-4-3-3 (14), steals. I mean, that’s that’s our [Dream] identity when we get 15 steals. We knew it was going to be a collective effort for all of us to come together to get this win because they’re a great team.”

#Dream Angel Reese on the #Dream getting a win versus the #Aces, playing against A'ja Wilson and her ability to respond and bounce back after the #Dream OT loss on Sunday to Indiana #Fever: "I'm just gonna try to let my defense lead to my offense. Honestly, tonight, I know how… https://t.co/7LVuho1iW7 — Wilton C. Jackson II (@WiltonReports) August 19, 2026

Reese is producing a career year in her first season with the Dream. She’s averaging 15.7 points, 12 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in 34 contests.

Dream Witnessed Angel Reese Being Unfazed in Win Over Las Vegas

Reese has made a significant difference for this Dream team on defense. Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA in points allowed per game at 85.7.

The Dream currently hold a 22-13 overall record and trail the Aces by one game in the standings. Atlanta is holding the fifth seed.

Reese and company don’t get a lot of rest, though, as they are back in action on Thursday against the Los Angeles Sparks for the second of their four-game road trip. If the Dream want to keep the momentum up, they will need Reese to keep doing what she does best and control the paint.