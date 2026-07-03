Angel Reese Makes WNBA History Against Washington Mystics

The Atlanta Dream entered Thursday’s matchup against the Washington Mystics at 12-7 overall and in first place in the Eastern Conference.

However, even with a 41-32 lead at halftime, they stumbled in the second half and fell 81-76.

Still, Dream forward Angel Reese managed to reach another milestone.

Reese Makes History Against Mystics

Reese recorded another double-double — her 13th of the season — and made WNBA history in the first half.

The third-year forward became the fastest player in WNBA history, tying Yolanda Griffith, to reach 400 offensive rebounds, accomplishing the feat in just 84 career games.

Reese finished the game with 13 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block on 6-for-15 shooting from the field.

Fastest to 400 offensive rebounds in WNBA history: 🏀 Angel Reese – 84 games

🏀 Yolanda Griffith – 84 games More history for Angel Reese 👏 pic.twitter.com/n4fXcJDoEB — DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 3, 2026

Reese’s Pregame Comments

Before the game, Reese — who is averaging 14.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game this season — spoke openly about the All-Star Game starters the league revealed Thursday afternoon after she and her teammates missed out on the list.

Reese made it clear she “expects” to be disrespected, but does not believe teammates Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard should receive the same treatment.

“I expect to be disrespected,” Reese said. “For those two though, I think they work so hard and put in a lot of work, and the way that they’re guarded every game and have to adjust — the reason why we are where we are is because of those two.

“For us not to have anyone was just a slap in the face, but they’re not going to say anything. I am.”

All-Star Starters

The Indiana Fever had three players named All-Star starters, the most of any team.

At guard, Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Olivia Miles, and Kelsey Mitchell were selected as starters. In the frontcourt, the group includes A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Jessica Shepard, Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, and Gabby Williams.

Reese narrowly missed the threshold in combined fan, media, and player voting.