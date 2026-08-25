Dream’s Angel Reese Sends Strong Message After Record-Breaking Night

It’s become routine for Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese to break league records, but she just broke two of the top ones.

The Dream pulled off a 78-71 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday night, led by Reese’s historic performance. While she scored only 11 points, she set a league record with 26 rebounds.

That was not the only record she broke on the night. She also set the WNBA record for rebounds in a season, as she has 458 on the year.

Angel Reese Talks Record-Breaking Game With Atlanta Dream

After the game, Reese spoke with NBC Sports about the two records she broke. Former WNBA star Tina Charles asked Reese about it, and the Dream star had a clear message.

“Anything that goes up is mine. Like, you just gotta have that mindset, you know? Even when I watch you and I play against you, I mean, you go up there and you’re so aggressive and you’re consistent every single night, and that makes you one of the greatest players in this league, and I want to be one of those when I walk away from the game. Just being able to have players like yourself and just being able to see you guys and be consistent every night is something I’m looking forward to doing.”

This season with the Dream, Reese has averaged 16.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. She is in the top five in the league in rebounds and steals.

Angel Reese Continues Her Dominant Season With Dream

Few WNBA players play at the level Reese does. While everyone criticizes her for her inconsistent shooting, no one questions her rebounding and defense.

Reese is one of the best players in the league in the paint. She can help on defense with rebounding and creating turnovers. Reese is also a threat in scoring in the paint.

The Dream have been a better team with Reese on the court, putting up a 25-13 overall record. They sit in fourth in the WNBA standings, having already clinched a playoff spot.

Atlanta has only six games left this season, but two the Dream must focus on before the World Cup break. They face the Portland Fire on Friday and the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

If the Dream want to keep their successful run going late in the season, they will need Reese to keep dominating the paint and help them win. She has become the key piece in this team’s run for the WNBA Finals. A few more performances like this will certainly help them out.