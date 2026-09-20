Angel Reese Boldly Reacted to Historic Game in Dream Win

The Atlanta Dream may be the hottest team in the WNBA right now, continuing to dominate on the court.

In their latest display, the Dream blew out the Chicago Sky 106-81 behind a 55-34 second-half run. As usual, Atlanta forward Angel Reese was the star of the game. Reese posted 23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.

She also continued to make league history, becoming the first player to record 500 rebounds in a season. Reese also added to her season double-double record with 30. It’s just another piece of her already impressive resume, but how does she view these accomplishments?

Angel Reese Talks Making History After Atlanta Dream Win

After the game, Reese was interviewed by the Prime Video broadcast and asked about her performance. She was all business and not ready to celebrate the records at 100%.

“I’m not satisfied. This is just the beginning, this is the start. This is Year 3 for me. I mean, I want to be in a league for a good amount of time. I want to win championships. I want to break records. And I’m just happy to be in Atlanta. I want to do it all in Atlanta. You see the fans, they come out and support and love us so it’s easy.”

In 41 games this season, Reese is averaging 16.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest. She has logged double-doubles in 14 of her last 16 games, including a nine-game streak.

Are Angel Reese & the Atlanta Dream the Best WNBA team right now?

This Dream team might be just as good as any in the WNBA right now. They have won nine of the last 11 games and have won the last two games by a combined 69 points.

Atlanta is currently holding strong in fourth place in the standings with a 28-14 record. The Indiana Fever are just a half game behind the Dream.

It’s been clear that Reese has played at an MVP level over the last two months, showing why Atlanta traded for her in the offseason. She has been everything for this franchise, putting them over the top as title contenders.

The Dream closed out the season with a two-game series against the New York Liberty. That will be a good barometer of where Atlanta is at entering the playoffs.