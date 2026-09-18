Dream Star Angel Reese Announces New Career Move

Angel Reese is putting another stamp on a historic first season with the Atlanta Dream. This one has considerably more peanut butter involved.

Reese, Reebok and Reese’s announced September 18 that they are teaming up on the Reebok Angel Reese 1 “REESE’S,” a limited-edition version of the Dream star’s signature basketball shoe. The sneaker will be released October 20 for $160 through Reebok and DICK’S Sporting Goods, with adult and kids sizing available.

The collaboration brings together two of Reese’s established partners rather than adding another logo to an already crowded endorsement portfolio. Her relationship with Reese’s began in 2024, while Reebok has built its basketball revival in part around Reese and her first signature model.

“The Angel Reese 1 ‘REESE’S’ is one of the colorways I’ve been most excited to drop this season,” Reese said in the announcement. “Bringing together two of my long-term partners for a fun and unexpected collab is special.”

Angel Reese Turns Signature Shoe Into Another Reese’s Collaboration

The design is tied to the launch of Reese’s Pieces with Chocolate Cookie, which the companies describe as Reese’s first U.S. product innovation in a decade.

Accordingly, subtle was never really an option.

The shoe uses the familiar orange, yellow and brown Reese’s palette, with Reebok-Reese’s branding on the tongue and sockliners. It will also come in a limited-edition orange box. Reebok says the shoe retains the Angel Reese 1’s Energy Return System, molded TPU upper and heel stability cup.

There is also some evidence that another Angel Reese 1 can find a market.

Reebok released Reese’s first signature shoe in three colorways on September 18, 2025. All three sold out on Reebok’s website within hours, according to CBS Sports.

One year later, the signature line is getting a branded crossover built around a partnership Reese already made memorable with the obvious nickname connection: “Reese’s Pieces.”

Reese’s Announcement Comes During Record-Setting Dream Season

The business announcement lands during Reese’s best WNBA season yet.

Atlanta acquired Reese from the Chicago Sky in April, sending its 2027 and 2028 first-round picks to Chicago while also receiving a 2028 second-round pick swap.

The price has been followed by production.

During an August win over Los Angeles, Reese grabbed 26 rebounds, breaking the WNBA single-game record, and passed A’ja Wilson for the league’s single-season rebounding record. She later recorded her 29th double-double of the season, another WNBA record.

Atlanta has already secured its fourth consecutive playoff appearance. Reese made her ambitions clear after helping the Dream clinch: “I want more than the playoffs. I want to walk away a champ and that’s why I came to Atlanta.”

That is the more consequential backdrop to the sneaker launch.

Reese arrived in Atlanta with an unusually large off-court profile. In Year 1 with the Dream, her basketball résumé has started catching up at considerable speed. Now the signature shoe bearing her name is expanding with it.