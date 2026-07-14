Angel Reese Delivered Fired-Up Statement After Dream Win

Many Atlanta Dream fans were happy to see their star player, Angel Reese, return to the court after missing one game due to injury.

Reese came back with vengeance, with one of the best performances of her 2026 campaign in the Dream’s 101-92 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. She finished with a game-high 23 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks in the home victory.

It was clear that Reese was feeling it from the beginning of the game, with her aggressive play, and she even knocked down a rare 3-pointer. This was a performance that, from the comments she made after the game, meant a lot to her.

Angel Reese Shared What It Was Like to Be Back in Atlanta and Healthy

Reese took some time with the USA Network broadcast team after the game to ask how she felt after the win. She opened up about how it brought back some memories for her.

“I just want to do whatever it takes to get a win,” Reese said. “I just felt like I was on a blacktop. I felt like I was back home in Baltimore, and the family was here, and the culture. I told y’all earlier in the pregame, I was like, you got to get here. You got to get here in this environment. So intimate and everybody just loves being here.”

Dream fans saw her throughout the game, going after every rebound and being smart about the shots she took. Her effort in the final seconds of the first half, as she went up for the rebound and tipped it in, was the energy booster Atlanta needed going into the half.

The 3-pointer and critical steal late in the fourth quarter also played a massive role in the Dream’s win. Atlanta went on a 16-5 run in the last 4:30 of the contest.

Atlanta Dream Look to Get 2026 Season Back on Track After Win

That was a win that the Dream had to have after losing six of the last seven games. Atlanta is currently sixth in the standings with a 14-10 overall record. The Dream also put themselves at 8-4 on the season with a win in Atlanta.

Coming up on the Dream’s schedule, they have road games in two of the next three matchups. They will be heading north to Canada with a date with the Toronto Tempo on Friday. The Dream then return home on Sunday, where Reese will play against her old team, the Chicago Sky, and close the next three games back on the road with a showdown against the Dallas Wings.

Atlanta is hoping it can keep Reese healthy during this important stretch of games as the Dream work to stay in the postseason hunt and move up in the standings.