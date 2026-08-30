Angel Reese Makes WNBA History in Atlanta Dream’s Statement Win Over Minnesota Lynx

Angel Reese has spent most of this season chasing rebounds.

Now everyone else is chasing her.

The Atlanta Dream forward recorded her 29th double-double of the season Sunday in an 89-81 victory over the Minnesota Lynx, breaking the WNBA single-season record Alyssa Thomas set with 28 for the Connecticut Sun in 2023, according to ESPN Insights.

Reese finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, adding another entry to the record book while helping Atlanta earn one of its most impressive victories of the season.

She had only tied Thomas two days earlier.

Reese posted 16 points and 16 rebounds Friday against the Portland Fire for No. 28, matching a record that had stood for three seasons.

By Sunday, it belonged to Reese alone.

Angel Reese Keeps Rewriting WNBA Record Book

The double-double record is hardly Reese’s first historic achievement this month.

On Aug. 24 against the Los Angeles Sparks, Reese grabbed 26 rebounds, breaking Chamique Holdsclaw’s 23-year-old WNBA single-game record of 24.

That performance also pushed Reese past A’ja Wilson’s single-season rebounding record of 451. Reese ended the night with 458 rebounds and her 27th double-double of the season.

Four days later came No. 28.

Then came history against Minnesota.

That pace illustrates how routine double-doubles have become for Reese, who arrived in Atlanta this offseason and quickly became one of the centerpieces of the Dream’s push back into championship contention.

Her impact has extended well beyond rebounding.

During a three-game West Coast sweep earlier this month, Reese averaged 24 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals while shooting 67.4% from the field, earning WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

But Sunday’s record came with something even more important to Reese.

A win.

Reese Makes History Against WNBA’s Best Team

Minnesota entered Sunday with the best record in the WNBA, turning Reese’s milestone into something more than another individual accomplishment.

Atlanta beat the league’s standard-bearer by eight points.

Reese supplied the historic double-double, while Allisha Gray finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds and Jordin Canada added 16 points and 10 assists. Rhyne Howard scored 16 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, as Atlanta closed out the statement victory.

The result fit Reese’s own message throughout the season.

After a career-high 31-point performance helped Atlanta clinch a playoff berth earlier this month, Reese made clear how she measures individual success.

“Yeah, it feels good because we got the win,” Reese said at the time. “That’s all that matters.”

Sunday gave her both.

A victory over the WNBA’s best team. And a record no player in league history had reached before.

Thomas set the previous standard with 28 double-doubles in 2023.

Reese now stands alone at 29. And with Atlanta’s season not yet finished, she is no longer chasing the record.

She is extending it.