Atlanta Dream Hit With Brutal Angel Reese News Against Sky

Anytime the Atlanta Dream face off against the Chicago Sky, it’s always going to be referred to as the revenge game for star player Angel Reese.

From the start of the game, Reese got off to a good start, dominating in the paint and helping the Dream stay competitive against the Sky. This is the second time the two sides have played each other this season, with the Dream winning the first game 87-78. They were able to hit a game-winning shot to take down the Sky again 93-91 on Sunday.

The second time around did not go as planned for Reese. That’s because she was unable to finish the game and remain on the court with her teammates.

Atlanta Dream Took a Hit Against Chicago Sky

During the second half, Reese was going up for a layup when she landed awkwardly on her right leg. She ended up leaving the court and going into the locker room to get examined.

Reese would be seen coming back onto the court and on the bench. She was ruled out of the game with a leg injury, but was still active and cheering her team on. In 20 minutes of work, Reese finished with 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block.

This is the second time in a matter of weeks that Reese suffered an injury. The last one caused her to miss one game.

Angel Reese’s Injury Leaves More Questions for Atlanta Dream

It’s a big blow to the Dream, who are fighting to be one of the top teams in the WNBA. Losing Reese can’t be afforded for how important she is to the team.

This season, she has put up 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Reese has recorded 17 double-doubles, which is the most in the WNBA.

Many have considered her the best defensive player in the league, with the ability to block shots in the paint and wreak havoc. She is also huge at collecting rebounds and using her aggressiveness to make the plays the team needs.

Atlanta is still near the top of the standings and hopes to stay there for the time being. With a 16-10 record, the Atlanta Dream will now enjoy some time off during the All-Star break, with over a week before they face one of the best teams in the WNBA, the Dallas Wings.