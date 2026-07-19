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Atlanta Dream Hit With Brutal Angel Reese News Against Sky

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Angel Reese
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 29: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream looks on during the second quarter against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on April 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

Anytime the Atlanta Dream face off against the Chicago Sky, it’s always going to be referred to as the revenge game for star player Angel Reese.

From the start of the game, Reese got off to a good start, dominating in the paint and helping the Dream stay competitive against the Sky. This is the second time the two sides have played each other this season, with the Dream winning the first game 87-78. They were able to hit a game-winning shot to take down the Sky again 93-91 on Sunday.

The second time around did not go as planned for Reese. That’s because she was unable to finish the game and remain on the court with her teammates.

Atlanta Dream Took a Hit Against Chicago Sky

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream during the game against the Indiana Fever.

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 18: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream during the game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

During the second half, Reese was going up for a layup when she landed awkwardly on her right leg. She ended up leaving the court and going into the locker room to get examined.

Reese would be seen coming back onto the court and on the bench. She was ruled out of the game with a leg injury, but was still active and cheering her team on. In 20 minutes of work, Reese finished with 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block.

This is the second time in a matter of weeks that Reese suffered an injury. The last one caused her to miss one game.

Angel Reese’s Injury Leaves More Questions for Atlanta Dream

Angel Reese

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 02: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream reacts to a play against the Washington Mystics during the first half of the game at CareFirst Arena on July 2, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It’s a big blow to the Dream, who are fighting to be one of the top teams in the WNBA. Losing Reese can’t be afforded for how important she is to the team.

This season, she has put up 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Reese has recorded 17 double-doubles, which is the most in the WNBA.

Many have considered her the best defensive player in the league, with the ability to block shots in the paint and wreak havoc. She is also huge at collecting rebounds and using her aggressiveness to make the plays the team needs.

Atlanta is still near the top of the standings and hopes to stay there for the time being. With a 16-10 record, the Atlanta Dream will now enjoy some time off during the All-Star break, with over a week before they face one of the best teams in the WNBA, the Dallas Wings.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Atlanta Dream Hit With Brutal Angel Reese News Against Sky

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