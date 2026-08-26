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Atlanta Dream Make Season-Defining Signing of 6-Time All-Star

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DeWanna Bonner
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 16: DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts after a three-point shot against the Portland Fire during the first half of the WNBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on August 16, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

All of a sudden, the tide is starting to turn for the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA after a massive move.

The Athletic’s Annie Costabile reported that the Dream are signing DeWanna Bonner to a contract to finish the season out with them. Bonner and the Phoenix Mercury earlier in the week mutually agreed to part ways to give her a chance to win a WNBA title in what could be her final season in the league.

In 17 seasons in the WNBA, Bonner has played for the Mercury, Connecticut Sun, and Indiana Fever. She has been selected to six All-Star Games and won two league titles with Phoenix. In 37 games this season, she has averaged 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Atlanta Dream Sign Six-Time All-Star DeWanna Bonner

DeWanna Bonner

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 16: DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Phoenix Mercury during the WNBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on August 16, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This is truly a massive move for the Dream, as they add another post presence for the team. While Bonner hasn’t been the strongest shooter, she can take any shot on the court.

One big thing Bonner can do is help Angel Reese in the paint with rebounds. Bonner can play solid defense and brings an experience level that will help Atlanta in the playoffs.

The question is whether Bonner will play in the starting lineup or be a sixth woman for the Dream. She can fill that role, having won the Sixth Woman of the Year award three times in her career.

Bonner will most likely rotate into the game with Naz Hillmon, who is one of the starting forwards. The team will have to decide whether to start Hillmon or Bonner and how to distribute minutes.

Atlanta Dream Increase Their Chances to Win WNBA Title

DeWanna Bonner

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks at Galen Center on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

The Dream currently have a 25-13 overall record with six games remaining on the schedule. Atlanta sits in fourth place in the standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Golden State Valkyries for second place in the playoff seeding.

The rest of the season will be challenging for the Dream, as they still have to play the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty twice. Atlanta first plays the Portland Fire on Friday.

It’s not known whether Bonner will play in that Fire game, but at least she could play the last five games. She might be the difference between a first-round exit for the Dream and a potential WNBA title run.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Atlanta Dream Make Season-Defining Signing of 6-Time All-Star

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