Atlanta Dream Make Season-Defining Signing of 6-Time All-Star

All of a sudden, the tide is starting to turn for the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA after a massive move.

The Athletic’s Annie Costabile reported that the Dream are signing DeWanna Bonner to a contract to finish the season out with them. Bonner and the Phoenix Mercury earlier in the week mutually agreed to part ways to give her a chance to win a WNBA title in what could be her final season in the league.

In 17 seasons in the WNBA, Bonner has played for the Mercury, Connecticut Sun, and Indiana Fever. She has been selected to six All-Star Games and won two league titles with Phoenix. In 37 games this season, she has averaged 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Atlanta Dream Sign Six-Time All-Star DeWanna Bonner

This is truly a massive move for the Dream, as they add another post presence for the team. While Bonner hasn’t been the strongest shooter, she can take any shot on the court.

One big thing Bonner can do is help Angel Reese in the paint with rebounds. Bonner can play solid defense and brings an experience level that will help Atlanta in the playoffs.

The question is whether Bonner will play in the starting lineup or be a sixth woman for the Dream. She can fill that role, having won the Sixth Woman of the Year award three times in her career.

Bonner will most likely rotate into the game with Naz Hillmon, who is one of the starting forwards. The team will have to decide whether to start Hillmon or Bonner and how to distribute minutes.

Atlanta Dream Increase Their Chances to Win WNBA Title

The Dream currently have a 25-13 overall record with six games remaining on the schedule. Atlanta sits in fourth place in the standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Golden State Valkyries for second place in the playoff seeding.

The rest of the season will be challenging for the Dream, as they still have to play the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty twice. Atlanta first plays the Portland Fire on Friday.

It’s not known whether Bonner will play in that Fire game, but at least she could play the last five games. She might be the difference between a first-round exit for the Dream and a potential WNBA title run.