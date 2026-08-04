Dream’s Angel Reese Served Up Her Response on Loss to Aces

Despite celebrating Barbie night at State Farm Arena on Monday, it felt like a rough night for the Atlanta Dream.

The Dream led 24-22 entering the second quarter against the Las Vegas Aces. Things spiraled from there, and Atlanta lost at home 109-87.

Even with the blowout loss, Dream star Angel Reese dominated the competition. Reese finished with a team-high 23 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in 27 minutes. It was not an easy night for Atlanta, but Reese made sure one thing was clear about the team after the game.

Angel Reese Answers Question About Dream’s Confidence in Loss

Reese was asked by reporters during the Dream’s press conference whether the team lost any confidence against the Aces. She made it clear that wasn’t the case and complimented her team.

“I think honestly it’s not that you lose confidence,” Reese said via The IX Sports’ Wilton C. Jackson II. “It gets to a point where Jackie (Young) starts going off, and kind of kept A’ja (Wilson) a lot more contained than usual. Usually, she makes more shots than eight shots, but when you have Jackie go off like she did, I think that kind of steered things left for first for us. … But if we can kind of contain that a little bit earlier (in the game), especially how good a defense I feel like we played on A’ja, I think we would be better.”

#Dream Angel Reese on if the #Dream lost confidence and what made things harder in the second half in the loss to the #Aces "I think honestly it's not that you lose confidence. It gets to a point where Jackie [Young] starts going off, and ykind of kept A'ja [Wilson] a lot more… https://t.co/HQ5bZGA3y2 — Wilton C. Jackson II (@WiltonReports) August 4, 2026

Reese has been a pivotal piece of this Dream team all season in her first year with the franchise. In 28 games, she is averaging 16.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks per contest. She is one of just three players in the WNBA this season averaging a double-double each game.

Where Atlanta Dream Stand After 22-Point Loss to Aces

The Dream were on a hot streak of late, winning six of the last seven games, including a five-game win streak that Las Vegas just ended. Atlanta is currently 18-11 and sits a half-game behind the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever for the fourth and fifth spots in the standings.

Dream guard and leading scorer Allisha Gray has many worried about her after leaving the Aces game early. Gray hit her head on the court, was taken to the locker room, and didn’t return to the game.

There are still plenty of weapons on the Dream, though, if Gray’s injury is serious. Guard Rhyne Howard can step up as the team’s next scorer, while Reese can handle inside the paint.

Atlanta has two tough games coming up that will truly test them for the playoffs. They have the Phoenix Mercury at home on Wednesday and then are on the road to play the Washington Mystics on Friday.