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Dream’s Angel Reese Served Up Her Response on Loss to Aces

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 17: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream reacts as she asks for a coach's challenge against the Las Vegas Aces during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Despite celebrating Barbie night at State Farm Arena on Monday, it felt like a rough night for the Atlanta Dream.

The Dream led 24-22 entering the second quarter against the Las Vegas Aces. Things spiraled from there, and Atlanta lost at home 109-87.

Even with the blowout loss, Dream star Angel Reese dominated the competition. Reese finished with a team-high 23 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in 27 minutes. It was not an easy night for Atlanta, but Reese made sure one thing was clear about the team after the game.

Angel Reese Answers Question About Dream’s Confidence in Loss

Angel Reese

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 03: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream speaks during a press interview before the game against the Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena on August 03, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Reese was asked by reporters during the Dream’s press conference whether the team lost any confidence against the Aces. She made it clear that wasn’t the case and complimented her team.

“I think honestly it’s not that you lose confidence,” Reese said via The IX Sports’ Wilton C. Jackson II. “It gets to a point where Jackie (Young) starts going off, and kind of kept A’ja (Wilson) a lot more contained than usual. Usually, she makes more shots than eight shots, but when you have Jackie go off like she did, I think that kind of steered things left for first for us. … But if we can kind of contain that a little bit earlier (in the game), especially how good a defense I feel like we played on A’ja, I think we would be better.”

Reese has been a pivotal piece of this Dream team all season in her first year with the franchise. In 28 games, she is averaging 16.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks per contest. She is one of just three players in the WNBA this season averaging a double-double each game.

Where Atlanta Dream Stand After 22-Point Loss to Aces

Nalyssa Smith & Angel Reese

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 03: NaLyssa Smith #3 of the Las Vegas Aces drives to the basket against Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on August 03, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Dream were on a hot streak of late, winning six of the last seven games, including a five-game win streak that Las Vegas just ended. Atlanta is currently 18-11 and sits a half-game behind the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever for the fourth and fifth spots in the standings.

Dream guard and leading scorer Allisha Gray has many worried about her after leaving the Aces game early. Gray hit her head on the court, was taken to the locker room, and didn’t return to the game.

There are still plenty of weapons on the Dream, though, if Gray’s injury is serious. Guard Rhyne Howard can step up as the team’s next scorer, while Reese can handle inside the paint.

Atlanta has two tough games coming up that will truly test them for the playoffs. They have the Phoenix Mercury at home on Wednesday and then are on the road to play the Washington Mystics on Friday.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Dream’s Angel Reese Served Up Her Response on Loss to Aces

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