Dream’s Rhyne Howard Reacting to Her WNBA Record Night

It was a special night for the Atlanta Dream, as they picked up an important 107-95 win over the Toronto Tempo at home on Monday night.

What made it even better was the kind of historic night it was for Dream guard Rhyne Howard. As one of the WNBA’s best three-point shooters, it was only fitting that Howard would do something no other player in league history has ever done.

Howard now owns the WNBA record for the quickest to reach 100 career three-pointers, doing so in 31 games. The previous record was 33. Now Howard stands alone at the top of a record that will be hard to break.

Rhyne Howard Shared Her Thoughts on WNBA Record After Dream Win

After the win, NBC Sports interviewed Howard on the field to give her reaction. As a pure shooter, there was only one way for Howard to react.

“I mean, shooters shoot. And to be quite honest, for me to still do that in the season that I’ve had shooting from 3, just wait and see what next year holds.”

Shoot Howard indeed did against the Tempo, scoring 22 points while going 7-of-15 from the field and 6-of-11 from the three-point line. She also added 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 block in the win.

This season, Howard is averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 steals per game in 31 appearances. She is hitting 37.1% from the three-point line on the year.

Rhyne Howard’s Historic Pace Can’t Slow Down With Dream

The Dream might have gotten a great performance out of Howard, but she needs to continue her ways. Being the sharpshooter from the three-point line will only make Atlanta’s offense that much better.

Atlanta’s talent level on the roster has all the makings of a playoff team. With Howard, Angel Reese, Allisha Gray, and Jordin Canada, this team is set up for success now.

The Dream are currently sitting with a 20-12 record and are in the fourth spot in the standings. They are tied for the same record as the Indiana Fever.

On Thursday, the Dream are back in action on the road against the Connecticut Sun. They then have a Sunday showdown against the Fever. That game could have major playoff implications, so Howard and company need to be ready.