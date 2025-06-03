ESPN Unveils WNBA Power Rankings with Surprise New Top Three Entry

The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty are the only unbeaten teams remaining while the WNBA prepares for Commissioner’s Cup play at the top of June. ESPN unveiled its’ WNBA Power Rankings‘ for this week with a surprising new team entering the top three.

On June 3, ESPN’s Michael Voepel released the WNBA Power Rankings, which featured the Lynx No. 1 and the Liberty No.2. However, the Atlanta Dream, who were recently in fifth place, crept into the third slot.

ESPN credited the Dream’s hot start and improved ranking due to their new Big Three. “Atlanta, which won at Seattle and Los Angeles last week, is benefiting from the offensive prowess of its leading scorers — Howard (20.5 PPG), Gray (19.1), and Griner (16.7) were all top 10 in scoring for Unrivaled’s 3-on-3 league earlier this year,” Voepel wrote.

Living the Dream

Atlanta is 5-2 on the season and has had impressive wins against the Indiana Fever, Seattle Storm, and the Los Angeles Sparks. Allisha Gray is leading the team in points per game and is doing it with efficiency.

“Gray is having the best statistical season of her WNBA career, averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 5.1 rebounds,” wrote Voepel. “And Howard’s scoring (17.6 PPG) is nearly identical to her past two seasons, with her assists (5.0 APG) and rebounds (5.6 RPG) on the up.”

Recently, the WNBA announced Gray as the Eastern Conference player of the week. She was mentioned alongside her fellow South Carolina alum A’ja Wilson, who was named the Western Conference player of the week.

Before, entering the 2025 season, analysts, projected that the Liberty, Lynx, and Fever would be the three teams to look out for as WNBA contenders. In a 40-question survey completed by all 13 general managers, the Lynx received 60% of the votes to win it all.

New York received 20% of the votes while Indiana and the Las Vegas Aces tied with 10%. Atlanta didn’t receive any of the votes but they are trending in the right direction.

Atlanta’s New WNBA Identity

The Dream has not played the Liberty or Lynx as of yet. Atlanta will face New York four times this season with the first matchup on June 17, on the road.

On the flip side, the Dream will face the Lynx three teams with their first matchup on June 27, at home. First-year, head coach Karl Smesko, who replaced Tanisha Wright after she was fired in 2024 has focused on shooting.

"It seems like I'm given a new career high every game" — Coach Karl

In addition, Smesko along with the front office has focused on floor spacing and generating easy points. Atlanta is second in the league in points per game (85.9), behind the Liberty (91.9).

Coupled with points per game, the Dream are leading the league in rebounds (38.9) and are top five in assists (20.6), blocks (five), and three-pointers made (69).

Offseason additions

The Dream’s offseason additions of Brittney Griner, and Brionna Jones have gone under the radar. Both players are averaging double figures in scoring while dominating on the glass.

Atlanta drafted Te-Hina Paopao and Taylor Thierry who can lock in on defense and space the floor with their shooting. Veteran guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough signed with the team during free agency.

Atlanta has played this season without Jordin Canada who is expected to make a full recovery from her knee injury, per Meghan L. Hall of USA Today. As of now, she is a game-time decision for the team’s next game on June 6 against the Connecticut Sun.