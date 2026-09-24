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Dream Coach Delivered Good Angel Reese News After Scary Injury in Win

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Angel Reese
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BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream directs her teammates in the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on September 21, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Dream picked up a massive 83-65 win over the New York Liberty to close out the season, but major concerns still emerged.

Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu moved with the ball and hit Dream star Angel Reese in the face, drawing a flagrant 1 foul. Reese made both free throws before leaving the game with the injury and not returning. She finished with 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 17 minutes.

Atlanta clinched the fourth seed in the playoffs, which is good news, as they will have home-court advantage in the first round. The question remains how serious Reese’s injury is and how it will affect the playoffs.

Atlanta Dream Provide Update on Angel Reese After the Win

Angel Reese
GettyBROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty heads for the net as Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream defends at Barclays Center on September 21, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Atlanta Dream defeated the New York Liberty 95-84. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After the game, Dream head coach Karl Smesko spoke with the media to update them on Reese. It appears to be good news heading into the playoffs.

“She was cleared, but we made a decision that it would be smart for her to sit out the second half,” Smesko said via AP.

Reese finishes her season averaging 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. She broke the WNBA record for rebounds in a season and double-doubles in a season.

Angel Reese Appears to Be Good to Go for Dream Playoff Run

Angel Reese
GettyBROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream celebrates the win after the game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on September 21, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Atlanta Dream defeated the New York Liberty 95-84. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Reese is a critical piece of this Dream team that will help them in the playoffs. She is a force in the paint who can score and rebound like the best. Many regard Reese as the league’s best defensive player.

All signs point towards the Dream facing the Indiana Fever in the first round. If that holds, it will be a good challenge for Reese.

She will most likely have to defend Fever center Aliyah Boston, who is an All-Star. That paint matchup could be the difference between advancing and going home.

This Atlanta team feels more talented than it ever has. The Reese trade in the offseason is proving to be a great move. It could be the one that puts them in the running to win the title in 2026. Reese will be the key to the Dream winning it all, though.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Dream Coach Delivered Good Angel Reese News After Scary Injury in Win

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