Dream Coach Delivered Good Angel Reese News After Scary Injury in Win

The Atlanta Dream picked up a massive 83-65 win over the New York Liberty to close out the season, but major concerns still emerged.

Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu moved with the ball and hit Dream star Angel Reese in the face, drawing a flagrant 1 foul. Reese made both free throws before leaving the game with the injury and not returning. She finished with 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 17 minutes.

Atlanta clinched the fourth seed in the playoffs, which is good news, as they will have home-court advantage in the first round. The question remains how serious Reese’s injury is and how it will affect the playoffs.

Atlanta Dream Provide Update on Angel Reese After the Win

After the game, Dream head coach Karl Smesko spoke with the media to update them on Reese. It appears to be good news heading into the playoffs.

“She was cleared, but we made a decision that it would be smart for her to sit out the second half,” Smesko said via AP.

Reese finishes her season averaging 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. She broke the WNBA record for rebounds in a season and double-doubles in a season.

Angel Reese Appears to Be Good to Go for Dream Playoff Run

Reese is a critical piece of this Dream team that will help them in the playoffs. She is a force in the paint who can score and rebound like the best. Many regard Reese as the league’s best defensive player.

All signs point towards the Dream facing the Indiana Fever in the first round. If that holds, it will be a good challenge for Reese.

She will most likely have to defend Fever center Aliyah Boston, who is an All-Star. That paint matchup could be the difference between advancing and going home.

This Atlanta team feels more talented than it ever has. The Reese trade in the offseason is proving to be a great move. It could be the one that puts them in the running to win the title in 2026. Reese will be the key to the Dream winning it all, though.