Atlanta Dream Shared Good Angel Reese News Before Mystics Series

The Atlanta Dream had a scare in their regular-season finale against the New York Liberty when forward Angel Reese got hurt.

Reese took a hit to the face, was removed from the game, and didn’t return. Atlanta was cautious with Reese, but she was expected to be okay.

Still, there were some wondering whether Reese would be included on the injury report with the face injury. The Dream revealed the answer fans were wondering before they faced the Washington Mystics in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

Atlanta Dream Share Angel Reese Injury Update

In the Dream’s injury report before the Mystics game, Reese was actually left off the report. Instead, only Brionna Jones was listed as out for Atlanta with a left leg injury.

Reese played in 43 games this season, averaging 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. She broke the WNBA record for rebounds in a season, among other rebound records. Reese was an All-Star in her first year in Atlanta and is a candidate to be the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Angel Reese is Good to Play for Dream Against Mystics

Reese is a pivotal part of the Atlanta Dream team, as she can do so much for them. She is one of the league’s best defensive players and can score at a high volume from inside the paint.

If the Dream want to take down the Mystics, Reese will play a big part in that. She is considered the spark plug for that team.

Washington is an underrated team with a strong chance of pulling off an upset. Atlanta will need Reese, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Jordin Canada to step up for the Dream. They have also gotten good production from their newly signed veteran DeWanna Bonner in the five games she has played.

After picking up 30 wins during the regular season, this Dream team is ready to go on a run. They have all the talent to get the job done.

Watch for Reese to be the focal point of this Atlanta team throughout the series. She is too good not to make some kind of impact. She will be grabbing all the boards they need.