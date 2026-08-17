Skip Bayless Called Out Angel Reese After Dream Loss to Fever

Despite nearly getting a triple-double against the Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese is facing some heat for what happened in the game.

The Dream and Fever were tied in the final moments of the fourth quarter when Reese got a key rebound on offense. She tried to get the layup to win the game, but it was missed, and another missed shot by the Dream forced overtime.

Indiana would go on to win the game 95-91 over Atlanta. Reese finished the game with 15 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists in the loss. That one missed shot from Reese, though, is getting a lot of attention.

Angel Reese Faces Criticism From Skip Bayless After Dream-Fever Game

Sports commentator Skip Bayless took to social media to share his thoughts on the Dream-Fever game. Bayless gave Reese her flowers for a great career, but had some choice words for her after that missed shot.

“Angel Reese, who has made 3 straight All-Star teams, is on the way to becoming the greatest WNBA rebounder ever. She’s leading the league in rebounding – but also in badly blown layups. Never seen anything like her lack of control at the rim. Can make you laugh or wince.”

Reese is having one of the best seasons of her young career in her first year as a member of the Dream. In 33 games played, she is averaging 15.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Angel Reese & Atlanta Dream Took a Bad Loss to the Indiana Fever

The Dream needed that win, as they are chasing the Fever for the fourth seed in the WNBA playoffs. They currently sit in the fifth seed at 21-13. Atlanta is now 1.5 games behind the Fever in the standings.

Despite the rough loss, the Dream are still one of the league’s top teams. Reese, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Jordin Canada have all shined throughout the season. Atlanta has a starting five that can compete with any team in the WNBA.

That loss to the Fever broke a two-game winning streak, but the team is still in a good position. The Dream now have a four-game road trip that will challenge them before the playoffs. Their next game is on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces on ESPN.