WNBA Announce Angel Reese News After Dream’s Playoff Series Win

Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese has had a dominant first season, and that has continued through the playoffs.

The Dream just swept the Washington Mystics in the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs with a 93-75 blowout win on Wednesday. Reese finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.

As the Dream prepares for the semifinals against the New York Liberty, some of the regular-season awards are starting to come out. Reese got some great news regarding one accolade she received.

WNBA Announces Award for Angel Reese After Dream Playoff Series Win

The WNBA had already announced the Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Most Improved Player awards. Their next award, the Defensive Player of the Year, will go to Reese.

Reese received 46 votes, with Golden State Valkyries’ Gabby Williams finishing second with 20. This is Reese’s first time winning it and becomes the first player in franchise history to take home the award.

In 43 regular-season games, Reese averaged 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest. She has averaged 14 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1.5 steals, and 1 steal per playoff game.

Angel Reese Continues to Put Impressive WNBA Resume Together

While Reese is a polarizing figure in the league, she put together one of the most dominant defensive seasons in WNBA history. She broke the league record for most rebounds and double-doubles in a season, among the other records she owns.

During her three-year WNBA career, Reese has been a three-time All-Star, a rebounding champion for three straight seasons, and an All-Rookie team member in 2024. Few players have played as well on defense in the league’s 30-year history as she has.

Reese and the Dream are waiting for their Sunday game against the Liberty to kick off the semifinals. This is the first time that Reese has been in the playoffs in her career, missing both years with the Chicago Sky.

The Liberty are coming off a clean sweep of the number one-seeded Minnesota Lynx. Reese will have the challenge of defending Breanna Stewart and company in the paint. An impressive performance from Reese could start putting her in the conversation as one of the elite players.