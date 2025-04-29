WNBA Makes Big Announcement on Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese

The 2025 WNBA campaign is quickly approaching, as preseason action will get underway later this week. As was the case last season, there will be quite a bit of attention surrounding Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky center Angel Reese. As the two prepare for their upcoming preseason slate, the WNBA shared a big announcement when it comes to coverage of these exhibition games.

Clark and Reese engaged in a rivalry of sorts during their respective rookie campaigns in 2024, as both enjoyed great success during their first seasons in the league. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game, earning All-Star and First-Team All-WNBA selections, in addition to the Rookie of the Year Award. Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, also earning an All-Star selection for her play.

WNBA Makes Preseason Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Announcement

Play

Over the past two years, Clark and Reese have drawn tons of attention to the WNBA and women’s basketball as a whole. After battling on several occasions during their time in college, with Clark playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Reese playing for the LSU Tigers, this duo met up several times in the WNBA last season, and when they did, their matchups drew quite a bit of fanfare.

While a new crop of stars, highlighted by the Dallas Wings new guard Paige Bueckers, are looking to make a name for themselves in the league now, the focus is still on Clark and Reese for the time being. That was made clear in the WNBA’s latest announcement regarding the two second-year studs, as they both will see one of their upcoming preseason contests be broadcast to a national audience.

“Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s return to college for WNBA preseason games will be two of a record four exhibition games shown on national TV,” Doug Feinberg of AP News reported.

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to Return to College for Preseason Action

As part of their respective preseason slates, both Clark and Reese will be returning to their alma maters before the start of the upcoming season. Clark will head back to Iowa to take on the Brazilian national team on Sunday, May 3, which is the game of hers that will be broadcast nationally. Reese will return to LSU on Friday to also take on the Brazilian national team, and similar to Clark, that game will be shown on national television.

The WNBA is being aggressive when it comes to their coverage of Clark and Reese, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering how the 2024 campaign unfolded. In fact, the Fever and Sky will open their upcoming regular season action by facing off against each other. That game is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

For now, though, both Clark and Reese are getting back into the swing of things, with training camp underway and preseason play beginning soon. For those who don’t want to wait until the regular season to see these two back in action, though, be sure to tune into these preseason clashes later this week.