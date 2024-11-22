10 Reasons Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese Are More Alike Than You Think

Two of the biggest game-changers in women’s basketball, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, have often been framed as rivals. But a closer look at their careers reveals that’s simply not the case.

In fact, beneath what has very much been a media-fueled rivalry, the reality is that Clark and Reese have a lot more in common than most might think. Their high-stakes showdown in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship, when Reese led LSU to a win over Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, may have led some to believe the two talents were arch-rivals.

But the relationship between Clark and Reese is built more on mutual respect and shared goals than animosity. Both players have been key figures in advancing women’s basketball, and their competitive drive, leadership and advocacy for women’s sports are just a few commonalities they share. Far from being enemies, they’re actually allies in a broader movement that transcends the basketball court.

Let’s take a closer look at the similarities between the two WNBA superstars, both on and off the court.

10. Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese Are Both Elite at Drawing Fouls

Both Clark and Reese excel at drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line, where they further capitalize on scoring opportunities. As rookies in 2024, both landed in the Top 10 in free throws attempted (Clark was ranked No. 8 in the league with 180, and Reese was right behind her at No. 9 with 178).

Additionally, both ranked in the top 10 in free throws made — Clark was 6th (163 made) and Reese was 9th (131 made). Being able to get to the charity strip so frequently makes them each incredibly valuable to their respective teams, and it’s not a trait the average WNBA player possesses.

9. Both Had Immediate Professional Impact

Both Reese and Clark made significant contributions in their rookie seasons in the WNBA, setting records while elevating their respective teams’ statuses. Clark’s dynamic performances not only revitalized the Fever, leading them to their first playoff appearance since 2016, but also drew significant fan attention, resulting in sold-out arenas and increased television ratings — more on that in a sec.

Reese also quickly established herself as a dominant force in the league. She set a WNBA record with 10 consecutive games wit a double-double as a rookie, surpassing the previous mark held by Candace Parker. Reese’s rebounding prowess was particularly noteworthy; she averaged 13.1 rebounds per game, which led the league. Talk about an immediate impact.

8. Both Have Elevated League Visibility, Big Time

Clark’s remarkable rookie season significantly boosted WNBA viewership, helping achieve the league’s highest average game viewership in 24 years at 657,000 viewers per game, according to Sports Business Journal. This includes a record 22 games surpassing 1 million viewers, with Clark’s team, the Indiana Fever, featured in 19 of these.

Reese had a positive effect on the Chicago Sky’s roster, to be sure, but it goes way beyond that. Her popularity also contributed to increased merchandise sales and higher attendance at games, reflecting her role in boosting the team’s marketability. The Sky’s decision to host themed events centered around Reese, like the Barbie Night celebrating her “Bayou Barbie” persona, further capitalized on her appeal and strengthened the connection between the team and its fan base.

7. Clark & Reese Are Destined to Team Up as Future Olympians

While Reese and Clark only teamed up briefly in the WNBA All-Star game, they have yet to be teammates beyond that. Neither were members of the 2024 Women’s gold-medal winning squad in Paris, but they seem destined to team up in 2028, when the Olympics hit Los Angeles. Reese has also expressed a desire to team up with Clark in future competitions, including the Olympics, highlighting a mutual respect and shared ambition to represent their country on the international stage.

As key figures in the next generation of women’s basketball, the expectation is that both Clark and Reese will continue to lead the team in its pursuit of continued international success. Plus, their inclusion should bring loads of excitement to the national team, while also building upon their already impressive careers.

6. Both Are Double-Double Machines

Reese is known for her double-double dominance, and Clark has also consistently contributed points and rebounds, although her specialty thus far has been assists. Clark set the record for the most double-doubles by a rookie guard, with 12. Clark set a new WNBA single-season assist record (she ultimately finished with 337), surpassing the previous record held by Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun. She also became the first rookie in league history to record multiple triple-doubles, achieving this feat twice during the season.

Reese, known for her dominance in the paint, set an NCAA record with 34 double-doubles in 2023, and she had an equally impressive rookie campaign in the “W” in 2024. She averaged 13.6 points and a league-leading 13.1 rebounds per game, setting a new WNBA single-season rebounding record with 446 total rebounds. Reese’s prowess on the boards led to her recording 26 double-doubles throughout the season, the most by any rookie in league history, according to The Athletic.

5. Both Are the Epitome of Strong, Youthful Leaders

Both just 22, Clark and Reese already exemplify leadership that combines on-court excellence with off-court integrity. For Clark, her ability to orchestrate plays and get her teammates involved is incredibly rare for a player so young. This skill set has been pivotal in transforming the Fever into playoff contenders during her rookie campaign.

Reese, on the other hand, has showcased her leadership through resilience and an unique presence. Her ability to maintain composure and inspire her teammates was evident in her rookie season with the Sky. Reese’s leadership is also characterized by her willingness to address and overcome adversity. She has openly discussed dealing with racism, negativity and undue scrutiny, using these experiences to strengthen her resolve and serve as a role model for others facing similar challenges.

4. Both Have Incredible Reach Beyond the WNBA

Due to their popularity, Clark and Reese have achieved recognition outside of the “W,” appearing in endorsements, magazine features, and interviews that highlight their influence beyond basketball. Clark has showcased her versatility and appeal across different sports. In November 2024, she participated in an LPGA pro-am event alongside golf luminaries Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam. Her involvement drew significant attention, and both Korda and Sorenstam praised Clark’s influence and the unique energy she brought to the tournament.

Reese, who attended the 2024 Met Gala, has a significant social media presence, boasting over 4 million followers across all platforms. This digital prominence has facilitated numerous endorsement deals with major brands such as Reebok, Beats by Dre, and Hershey’s Reese’s, She launched her own podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” providing a platform to discuss her experiences and perspectives, thereby connecting with a broader audience.

3. Both Were Record-Breaking Rookies

In addition to her single-season assist record, Clark also broke the single-game assist record, dishing out 19 assists in a game against the Dallas Wings on July 17, 2024. Her scoring prowess was evident as she became the first rookie to record two triple-doubles in a season and set a new rookie record for three-pointers made with 122. Clark’s all-around performance earned her the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, receiving 66 out of 67 votes.

In addition to breaking the single-season rebounding record and leading the league with 13.1 rebounds per game, the highest in WNBA history, Reese’s tenacity on the glass was further highlighted by her becoming the fastest player to ever record 20 double-doubles. Had her rookie campaign not been cut short due to a wrist injury, her numbers would have been ever more eye-popping.

2. Both Clark & Reese Are Stone Cold Killers on the Court

Despite public perceptions of animosity between them, both players have emphasized that their rivalry is rooted in a shared passion for the game rather than personal dislike. Transitioning to the WNBA, both athletes have continued to exhibit their competitive natures. Put simply, on the court, Reese and Clark are stone cold assassins.

Clark’s rookie season with the Fever was marked by dominant performances. She’ll never shy away from competition, and Reese is the exact same way. While Clark will take an opposing team down from beyond the arc, Reese will do it in the paint. Reese’s relentless energy and effort on the court not only enhanced the Sky’s competitiveness in 2024, but also provided a solid foundation for the team’s future success. Neither Reese nor Clark are afraid to go up against anyone, and they both regularly challenged some of the league’s top vets all season.

1. Both Have Extremely High Basketball IQs

The incredible acumen both ladies possess is arguably their greatest commonality. Clark’s high basketball IQ is showcased through her remarkable court vision and decision-making abilities. She consistently delivers Pete Maravich-esque passes, often anticipating her teammates’ movements before they occur while also facilitating seamless offensive plays. Clark’s foresight enables her to orchestrate the game effectively, making her a central figure in her team’s offensive strategies.

Reese also demonstrates a keen basketball intellect through her versatility and adaptability on the court. Standing at 6-foot-3, she utilizes her size and athleticism to dominate in the paint, but it’s her strategic approach that sets her apart. She excels in positioning herself optimally for rebounds and defensive plays, often outmaneuvering opponents with her anticipation and timing. She’s also a smooth blend of confidence, talent, and determination — three adjectives you could also ascribe to Clark.