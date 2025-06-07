Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Is Fever Star Playing Today vs. Angel Reese?

WNBA executives likely envisioned tonight as a primetime showcase of the league with Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever taking on Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky on CBS. Unfortunately, Clark’s injury has complicated matters in what has become many fans’ favorite rivalry in The W.

Things got heated the last time these two teams shared the floor as the Fever cruised to a 93-58 victory in the May 17, 2025, showdown. Clark posted a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win. Reese also had a solid outing notching 12 points, 17 rebounds and an assist.

The Sky star took exception to a hard foul from Clark as tensions flared during the matchup. For now, the next installment of the rivalry will have to wait as Clark will not play against the Sky on June 7.



Clark is continuing to recover from a quad injury and could return as soon as June 10 against the Atlanta Dream. The injury will keep her sidelined in the primetime Fever-Sky game, which also happens to be part of the Commissioner’s Cup.

Here’s what you need to know about Clark’s injury and potential return timeline.

Caitlin Clark’s Injury: When Will Fever Star Return to Play?

Caitlin Clark gives an update on her injury: "I'll be re-evaluater after this weekend. Not gonna rush coming back, it's just not worth it but after this weekend we'll have a better idea of when I'll return" pic.twitter.com/jUMrfxJGkY — AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) June 5, 2025

Clark revealed that she will be evaluated this weekend and assuming there are no setbacks will be day-to-day moving forward. The Fever star did not rule out potentially playing against the Dream on June 10.

“We’ll see (about playing against the Dream),” Clark told reporters on June 5. “I think we’re trying not to put, like, an exact date out there, because it is kind of a day by day thing and see how I feel. And, you know, this type of injury, like, you don’t know when I wake up (if) I’ll feel different than the day before and we’ll see.

“It could be a possibility, but I could also not be available for that game, too.”

Both Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Have Attempted to Downplay the WNBA Rivalry

Caitlin Clark on Angel Reese gestures: "We're all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way. … Angel is a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game …I don't think there should be any criticism for what she did. " pic.twitter.com/KKHsvVPXKc — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) April 4, 2023

As for Clark’s hard foul in their previous matchup, Reese had little to say to the media despite being visibly frustrated during the game. Clark also attempted to downplay the incident claiming she was simply trying to stop Reese from scoring.

“Basketball play,” Reese said of the foul on May 17, per the Indy Star. “Refs got it right. Move on.”

The rivalry between the two stars dates back to their standout college basketball careers. Clark was the face of the Iowa Hawkeyes, while Reese was a star for the LSU Tigers.

Back in 2023, Reese bested Clark as LSU topped Iowa to win the national championship. Both players have attempted to downplay the rivalry aspect as the stars are in their second WNBA season.

“As a player, you approach the game at the same every single time, or you should,” Clark noted on May 17, per Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley. “That’s how you should approach every single game. You prepare the same way, you come ready to play.”

Reese and Clark are looking to help turn their team’s seasons around. Entering the June 7 contest, the Sky are just 2-4, while the Dream sit at 3-4.