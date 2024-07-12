Viral Video Shows Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Shoving Another Player

A viral video shows Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark shoving Washington Mystics player Julie Vanloo, according to Fox News.

The incident came in the second quarter of the July 10 WNBA game, Fox News reported.

The video shows Clark shoving Vanloo after they made physical contact with each other while Clark was trying to catch a pass.

The physicality in WNBA games has been a concern all season, with Clark being on the receiving end of a body block on June 1 by Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter, according to video of that moment.

In a February 2024 press release announcing her signing to the team, Washington Mystics General Manager Mike Thibault called Vanloo “a terrific shooter who can play both guard spots,” saying she has “been a key player for the Belgian National Team during their rise to the top tier of international teams.” She is a Belgian native who played for the Turkish Super League for the 2023-24 season, according to the press release.

Thibault added in the press release, “Like a lot of our players, she has the versatility we value to play multiple positions.”

Some Fans Accused the Media & Others of Showing Caitlin Clark Preferential Treatment

Some fans felt Caitlin Clark getting physical is treated differently than other players doing it.

“If anybody else did something like this it would’ve been the end of the world smh,” one fan wrote on X, under the video.

“She has always had a poor temper but the media doesn’t acknowledge it to preserve this view of her. She literally pushed this lady three times. Smh,” another person wrote on X.

“Can I also call her the names y’all call Angel for this or the rules work differently here?” a person wrote on X.

Connecticut Sun player DiJonai Carrington wrote a post on X criticizing the perceived differences in treatment. In another post, she wrote, “This has nothing to do w/ Caitlin. This has to do w/ how nasty yall fAnS are to call me ridiculous things for somethin that is literally jus mfers hoopin.”

The Mystics ended up defeating the Fever 89 to 84, with Clark scoring 29 points to Vanloo’s 13 points, according to the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark & Julie Vanloo ‘Exchanged Words’ on the Court, Reports Say

According to The New York Post, Clark “appeared to make a flopping gesture at Vanloo, and the two exchanged words.” A video captured Clark telling Vanloo to “stop flopping.”

Athlon Sports reported that a foul was not called against Clark for the shove because the referees were “distracted by something going on at another section of the court.”

According to Athlon Sports, Clark “mocked” Vanloo at one point during what the site described as a “frustrating” first half for the Fever.

In the first quarter, another video shows Clark was able to get open from Vanloo’s defense and hit a three-point shot.

When the referee called a foul on Clark at another point in the game, she said, “Don’t fall for that. You fell for it. She’s so soft,” video shows and The Post reported.