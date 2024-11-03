Caitlin Clark Helps Taylor Swift Break Record at Indy Show

Two of the biggest stars in entertainment converged in Indianapolis Friday night, November 1, when WNBA standout Caitlin Clark attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While Clark sold out basketball venues across the country during her run to Rookie of the Year and a First-Team All-WNBA selection in her initial professional campaign, often forcing changes of venue to accommodate ticket demand, Swift drew an all-time record crowd in Clark’s new hometown.

The pop megastar announced the record during the show, while her Eras Tour X account later posted the information on social media.

https://twitter.com/tswifterastour/status/1852514964734660701

“Taylor Swift reveals that tonight’s show broke the all-time attendance record at Lucas Oil Stadium! #IndyTSTheErasTour,” the account wrote.

It also included Swift’s comments to the crowd.

“I was told that you guys went ahead and broke the all-time attendance record ever in this stadium!” Swift said.

Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift Intersect at Crossroads of Sports, Music Entertainment

Lucas Oil Stadium is home to the Indianapolis Colts franchise of the NFL, which employed either Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck at quarterback for 21 consecutive seasons between 1998-2018. Over that time the stadium hosted a number of playoff games, as the Colts were among the best teams in the AFC and earned two trips to the Super Bowl.

Clark has assumed the mantle of the city’s athletic darling as the point guard for the Indiana Fever, as she transforms both the in-person and television crowds that not only tune in to watch her play, but have also exploded the sport’s popularity across the country and the world.

The parallels between Swift outshining two decades of NFL greatness in a single night and Clark capturing the heart of the city in which Swift accomplished that feat are undeniable, and they highlight the similarities between the impact Clark is having in women’s sports and those that Swift has produced in the world of music.

Swift is also part of the American sports landscape, and football specifically, as she continues dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. The two have now been in a public relationship for well over a year.

Caitlin Clark Fan Girls for Taylor Swift on Instagram During, After Eras Tour Concert in Indianapolis

Clark has been a vocal fan of Swift dating back to her days dominating college basketball at the University of Iowa. Clark remains a huge fan of Swift, even now that she has achieved entertainment superstar status herself and has grown into one of the most recognizable people in the country.

She showed her support for Swift during and after the concert in Indy Friday night via her Instagram account.

In her IG story, Clark included a couple of photos of Swift onstage as well as one of Clark’s right arm covered in several friendship bracelets. Clark captioned the final photo simply with the words: “I’m dedicated.”