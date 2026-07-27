WNBA Rocked by Cheating Scandal as DiJonai Carrington Makes Explosive Public Accusations

A private breakup between two WNBA players has become one of the league’s biggest off-court storylines after Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington publicly accused her former girlfriend, Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith, of cheating during their relationship.

Carrington made the allegations in a Threads post on Sunday, naming fellow WNBA players Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye while claiming there were others involved. She did not explain what prompted her to revisit the relationship publicly nearly a year after announcing their breakup.

“Since (expletive) wanna be funny today ima be hilarious!” Carrington wrote. “Yes, Nalyssa cheated on me with Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye +++ many more.”

Smith later responded during a livestream, questioning why details from their past relationship were suddenly being discussed publicly. Kelly and Nye have not publicly commented on the allegations.

DiJonai Carrington’s New Claims Change the Story Behind the Breakup

Carrington and Smith first met while playing at Baylor University in 2020 and began dating during their college careers. They remained together after entering the WNBA and became one of the league’s most recognizable couples.

When Carrington announced their breakup in November 2025, she described it as amicable.

“We’re good, but we’re not together anymore,” she said at the time. “It was on good terms — we just grew in different directions.”

Her latest social media post paints a different picture of what may have led to the end of their relationship.

Carrington did not provide additional details or evidence to support her claims. Still, naming Kelly and Nye immediately expanded the conversation beyond the former couple.

The allegations quickly spread across social media, where fans shared their reactions.

“THE WNBA IS NOT REAL,” one fan posted. “Dijonai just accused her ex-girlfriend and teammate of cheating on her with multiple WNBA players.”

Another user wrote, “Dijonai woke up this morning and chose violence.”

NaLyssa Smith Responds During Livestream

Smith addressed the situation during a livestream, saying she didn’t understand why their past relationship had become a public topic again.

“Whether she cheated on me and I cheated on her, why are we bringing that to the internet a year later when nobody did anything to anybody?” Smith said.

“That don’t even make sense. Then to bring it to the internet a year later is crazy.”

Smith also defended Kelly and Nye after they were named in Carrington’s post.

“That’s ridiculous, especially when you are in a happy, healthy relationship,” she said. “Then to bring folks up that has nothing to do with anything. These folks is minding their business. That’s very weird.”

Smith did not directly address each allegation but instead questioned why the situation was being revisited publicly.

Upcoming WNBA Matchups Will Draw Even More Attention

The controversy surfaced immediately after WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, shifting attention from the on-court action to the league’s latest off-court storyline.

Barstool Sports personality Jack Mac weighed in on the situation, suggesting the league should embrace the added attention.

“If I were the WNBA, I would embrace this,” he said. “I would embrace this chaos.”

He also floated the idea of a reality series centered on WNBA players and their personal lives.

“Make a reality show,” he said. “Imagine a ‘Drive to Survive,’ but it involves the WNBA and all the dating stuff. It would be massive.”

The timing of the allegations could make several upcoming games even more closely watched.

Carrington is expected to make her Chicago Sky debut after recovering from the foot injury that sidelined her for the first part of the season. Chicago is scheduled to face Smith and the Aces after the All-Star break, while the Sky will also meet Nye and the Atlanta Dream on Sept. 19.

Kelly and Nye have not publicly responded to the accusations.