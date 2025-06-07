Angel Reese’s Salary & Contract Is for Less Money Than You Think

Angel Reese is doing just fine financially, but the WNBA forward is not earning the majority of her money from her contract with the Chicago Sky. Reese has emerged as not only one of the most marketable WNBA players but is becoming one of the more recognizable athletes across all sports.

The WNBA star just launched a new signature shoe with Reebok as part of a growing list of endorsement deals for Reese. According to Spotrac, Reese inked a four-year, $324,383 rookie contract with the Sky in 2024.

For context, the minimum salary for an NBA rookie is $1.1 million, per Sports Illustrated. Reese’s salary will not reach $100,000 at any point during her current rookie deal with Chicago.

The good news is the WNBA is headed towards a new collective bargaining agreement at the end of the season, and players are expected to see a sizable bump in pay thanks to a number of factors, including lucrative television contracts.

For 2025, Reese’s salary is $74,909 and this figure peaks in 2027 when the star is slated to have a $93,636 salary in the final season of her contract. Reese has shot down reports that her net worth is $2 million, indicating it is much higher.

Caitlin Clark’s Contract Is Slightly Higher Than Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark Rookie salary: $78,000 Caitlin Clark signed Rookie of the Year card: $97,212.54 pic.twitter.com/S3fGvX9fVR — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) October 5, 2024

Like the NBA, the WNBA rookie contracts are slotted based on a player’s draft position. The Sky selected Reese with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

By comparison, Caitlin Clark was the No. 1 pick in the same draft class. Clark inked a four-year, $338,056 contract and has a $78,066 salary in 2025.

Angel Reese on Financial Earnings: ‘I Want to Create Generational Wealth’

Both Reese and Clark are able to maximize their earnings through brand deals. In addition to Reebok, Reese has deals with Reese’s, Raising Canes and McDonald’s among others. Reese has made it clear that her earning potential goes far beyond the WNBA.

“I want to create generational wealth,” Reese told the Business of Fashion’s Daniel-Yaw Miller during an October 3, 2024, feature titled, “How Angel Reese Became the WNBA’s Fashion All-Star.”

“Something Shaq taught me from day one was that you have to own things, you have to have so many different income streams beyond basketball because, eventually, basketball does stop.”

The Current WNBA CBA Ends at the End of the 2025 Season

The current WNBA CBA is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season. Terri Carmichael Jackson, the executive director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, has made it clear that the athletes want to see an increase in salaries moving forward.

“The NBA, the WNBA, they’ve been at this for nearly 30 years, and folks are waiting for them to get it right,” Jackson said during a June 3, 2025, Sports Pro story titled, “The business of women’s basketball – part four: Where does the sport go from here?” “The opportunity that we have right now, the players having opted out again to talk about this business and to get it right, this is our moment. We’ve got to seize it.

“On our side, we understand it, and hopefully on the league and team side, they understand that this is their moment too. Because there are folks who are circling. There are folks who are looking at this and seeing this as a business opportunity,” Jackson added.

“… The players opted out to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. It’s up to the league and the teams to see that this is their moment to get it right, to course correct. I’m not sure they’re going to have another moment, so it’s incumbent upon us, upon them, to seize that moment.”