WNBA Star Angel Shuts Down NFL Bandwagon Claims With Fiery Response

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese did not let a social media post insinuating she is an NFL bandwagon fan slide.

“I’m from Baltimore, but I live in Chicago,” Reese tweeted on X after watching the Chicago Bears’ 36-10 blowout win against the Carolina Panthers on October 6. “This ain’t no tour, sorry!”

It was Reese’s fiery response to a Bleacher Report tweet that read, “Angel Reese on an NFL tour recently,” showing her rocking a custom Chicago Bears jersey in one photo and another one holding a Baltimore Ravens custom jersey.

The WNBA star rookie had watched several NFL matches this season, including her hometown team Raven’s 35-10 rout of the Buffalo Bills on September 29. She also watched the Los Angeles Rams‘ 27-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on September 22, during the weekend she attended her friend Jordyn Woods’ birthday party in Malibu, California.

The Sky forward is still recovering from a wrist injury, which cut short her historic rookie season in the WNBA. The No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft out of LSU, Reese broke the single-season rebound record and consecutive double-double record. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in her first season in Chicago.

Reese received a single vote in the WNBA Rookie of the Year, which robbed her rival, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, the opportunity to become the unanimous winner of the award.

Angel Reese Unbothered After Caitlin Clark Wins WNBA ROY

Just seven minutes after the WNBA announced Clark as the Rookie of the Year winner on October 3, Reese looked unbothered as she posted about the 50,000 subscribers milestone reached by her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.”

While there were congratulatory comments, there were noticeable deriding remarks from fans about her post, and keeping mum about the WNBA Rookie of the Year result.

The first commenter on her post said: “Congrats to [Caitlin Clark for] winning [Rookie of the Year]!”

Another fan replied: “I bet she never congratulate Caitlin Clark.”

“I’ll never understand how someone voted for you for ROY over Caitlin,” another fan tweeted. “Must’ve been someone who didn’t watch any of the games.”

“You got one pity vote, congrats,” another fan reacted.

Another fan bashed her: “The real baller gets ROY, click bait gets more.”

Unlike the social media post about her touring the NFL, Reese did not respond to the flak she received with her podcast milestone post after losing to Clark in the WNBA Rookie of the Year race.

Angel Reese’s Busy Offseason Includes SI Cover Girl

Reese has busy offseason schedule, not just attending NFL matches, but also gracing the cover Sports Illustrated after being named one of magazine’s “50 Most Influential Figures in Sports” for 2024.

Known as “Bayou Barbie,” Reese’s star power has led to several successful ventures off the court, inspiring young black women who look up to her.

“Since being drafted No. 7 by the Sky in April, Reese has gone from Bayou Barbie to WNBA All-Star, making a strong case for Rookie of the Year along the way,” SI’s Kristen Nelson wrote. “The 6′ 3” forward has already turned in a historic season. She set a league record for most consecutive double-doubles (15), became the first WNBA rookie to record back-to-back 20-rebound games (a feat not seen at the pro level since fellow LSU alum Shaquille O’Neal did it in April 1993 as an NBA rookie).

“The 22-year-old and SI October issue cover star has long parlayed her on-court success into savvy business opportunities; she recently paired up for a fitting candy partnership with Reese’s, released a collection with Reebok and has confirmed that she has a signature shoe on the way.”