Angel Reese Bashed in First Social Media Post After Losing WNBA ROY to Caitlin Clark

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was bashed on her first social media post following the announcement of her rival, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Just seven minutes apart from the WNBA announcement, Reese posted about the 50,000 subscribers milestone reached by her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.”

While there were congratulatory comments, there were noticeable deriding remarks from fans about her post, and keeping mum about the WNBA Rookie of the Year result.

The first commenter on her post said: “Congrats to [Caitlin Clark for] winning [Rookie of the Year]!”

Another fan replied: “I bet she never congratulate Caitlin Clark.”

“I’ll never understand how someone voted for you for ROY over Caitlin,” another fan tweeted. “Must’ve been someone who didn’t watch any of the games.”

Another fan shared a GIF, saying “Look, an attention seeker.”

“You got one pity vote, congrats,” another fan reacted.

Another fan bashed her: “The real baller gets ROY, click bait gets more.”

Reese, though, appeared not bothered by the bashing as she never posted any reactions to the nasty comments. She continued posting about her podcast.

WHAT DID WE THINK OF THIS EPISODE?? 🤭 https://t.co/Uv5qTHJ8QL — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 4, 2024

Reese recently had NBA legend Dwyane Wade as guest on her podcast.

Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry

The rivalry between the two WNBA rookies was born last year when Reese, who starred for LSU Tigers, walked around the court celebrating her team’s victory over Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes by pointing at her finger and mimicking Clark’s “You can’t see me” celebration.

The Clark-Reese rivalry has captivated the women’s basketball. It became a compelling storyline for the WNBA when Clark went to Fever as the No. 1 pick while Reese was selected No. 7 by the Sky.

The WNBA attracted record crowds and TV ratings this season with Clark and Reese living up to the hype.

Clark and Reese both broke several WNBA records in their first year in the league.

Shades of Magic-Larry Rivalry

The marketing effect of their rivalry was often compared to the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird rivalry in the 80s that saved the NBA’s rapidly declining attendance and TV ratings.

While Clark and Reese downplayed the comparison, no less than Johnson noticed the striking similarity.

“When I think about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s impact on the game, they remind me a lot of Larry Bird and me. Our first meeting, Indiana State vs. Michigan State, in the NCAA Championship set the all-time viewership record for men’s basketball,” Johnson wrote on X on June 24. “Caitlin and Angel’s 2023 NCAA Championship matchup and their 2024 Elite Eight games were the highest viewership records at the time.

“Larry and I heightened the NBA’s overall popularity. The Lakers and Celtics sold out arenas throughout the league and increased television viewership exponentially. The higher viewership numbers led to the NBA signing significantly larger TV contracts which then led to higher salaries for the players.

“Caitlin and Angel are now doing the same thing, selling out arenas and increasing the viewership. They have taken women’s basketball by storm and with expiring TV deals on the horizon, the WNBA is now in a position to negotiate higher TV contracts and increase salaries for all of the talented players.”