Angry WNBA Star Angel Reese Issues Heartbreaking Message as Trump Wins Second Term

Rising WNBA star Angel Reese of Chicago Sky said she “woke up speechless” Wednesday, November 6, as Donald Trump is projected to win a second term as the U.S. president.

Reese posted a series of tweets on X, venting her frustrations on the result of the national election.

“I’m so disappointed in America… Some of you just couldn’t selfishly put your pride aside huh??!?!?” Reese tweeted.

She followed it up with a message to all her fellow women.

“As a woman, I’m heartbroken for us all…” Reese said.

It was the first presidential election since the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, which resulted in 22 states eliminating the federal right to abortion.

According to CBS News, Trump repeatedly took credit for the reversal, with the three of the justices he appointed to the high court voting in favor of the landmark decision.

In April, Trump posted a video on Truth Social, making his point clear on the abortion issue.

“My view is now that we have an abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land,” Trump said in the video, per CBS News.

Angel Reese’s Prayer

In contrast, Democrat nominee Kamala Harris highlighted abortion rights as one of the focal points of her presidential campaign during her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Harris’ campaign website also pledged “to restore and protect the reproductive freedoms” and “she will never allow a national abortion ban to become law. And when Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide, she will sign it” if elected president.

While Reese did not openly endorse Harris as her president, it was clear from her tweets showing frustration that she was against Trump winning a second term at the White House.

Reese ended her rant with a prayer.

“God is the best author and the best finisher. I’m just going to pray on this & think positive,” Reese said on X.

Angel Reese Excited With Sky’s New Coach

On the basketball front, Reese is excited to turn a new chapter in Chicago after the Sky named Tyler Marsh as their new head coach.

Reese made her true feelings known about the Sky’s coaching hire, posting a simple yet pointed ‘W’ on X.

Marsh is replacing Teresa Weatherspoon, who was close to Reese but was fired after the Sky missed the playoffs with a 13-27 record.

The Sky hopes to build a winning program under Marsh, who served as an assistant coach under Becky Hammon for the two-time champion Las Vegas Aces for the last three years.

Aces guard Sydney Colson responded sharply to Reese’s celebratory X post.

“Excuse me?! We’re grieving, have some 🤬 respect!” Colson replied.

Reese was not having it.

“Sorry, but your time is UP. It’s our turn! I’ll send you some tissue tho, sister girl, unless you want to come join this side too 🤭,” Reese retorted.