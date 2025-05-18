New Video Exposes Angel Reese’s True Thoughts on Caitlin Clark

The Chicago Sky got blown out of the water in their highly anticipated season-opening contest against the Indiana Fever, with the final score settling in at 93-58. With all eyes on Angel Reese’s battle against Caitlin Clark, the two turned heads in a viral moment in the third quarter. Clark picked up a flagrant one foul after committing a hard swipe on Reese, throwing her to the ground, which unsurprisingly did not make the Sky center happy.

The play summed up the day for Chicago, as they endured a miserable all-around performance, losing by 35 points in their first game of the season. And given Reese’s competitive spirit, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see that she was not pleased with Clark in the wake of this play, with a new video emerging showing her immediate reaction to the controversial foul.

Angel Reese Was Not Happy After Caitlin Clark’s Hard Foul

Caitlin Clark fouls Angel Reese Hard! “You crazy as F” “What the F is wrong with you?” pic.twitter.com/MLUnHhNeUn — HoopHer (@HoopHerSpeaks) May 17, 2025

Reese and Clark have been involved in a rivalry of sorts dating back to their collegiate days. That rivalry continued into the WNBA, as Reese gave Clark a run for her money when it came to the 2024 Rookie of the Year Award. Ultimately, Clark prevailed, but Reese proved she was a star in her own right, and it was clear this rivalry wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

That was made clear in the first game of the 2025 season. Clark committed a hard foul on Reese in an effort to send her to the line, with Chicago’s second-year center taking a spill to the floor. Clark didn’t appear to make much of the foul, but Reese got up and appeared intent on charging at the Fever’s superstar guard, only for cooler heads to prevail.

After the game, both Reese and Clark downplayed the incident. Reese said she agreed with the call on the floor, while Clark said there was no malice behind the controversial foul. In the moment, though, Reese was not happy with Clark, and she made her true thoughts on the former Iowa Hawkeye clear as day in a new video that surfaced on social media.

“What the (expletive) is wrong with you?” Reese can be seen saying to Clark as she got up off the floor. “You crazy as (expletive),” she added as she walked back towards Chicago’s bench.

Angel Reese, Sky Looking to Bounce Back After Horrific Loss to Caitlin Clark, Fever

It was a rough day all around for the Sky, but the good news is that it’s only the first game of the season, meaning that there is ample time for them to turn things around. However, a 35-point defeat cannot just be completely written off, as it’s very obvious that Reese and her team have a lot they can improve upon as the season unfolds.

The good news is that Chicago has some time to break down the film and figure out where things went wrong, as they won’t play again until they take on the reigning champion New York Liberty on Thursday, May 22. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.