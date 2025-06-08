Chicago Sky Newcomer Addresses Vandersloot Injury and Teams Next Steps.

The Chicago Sky fell to 2-5 on the season after their second consecutive loss to the Indiana Fever. However, Chicago new comer, Hailey Van Lith addressed Courtney Vandersloot’s injury and the team’s next steps.

Vandersloot left Saturday’s 79-52 loss with a non contact knee injury in the first quarter, and Van Lith replaced her, playing a career high 26 minutes. The TCU product was vocal during the post game interview.

“It’s heartbreaking to watch anybody, but especially one of your teammates and someone who means so much to us as Sloot does to our team and this organization,” said Van Lith. “Whatever’s in store for the future of this team, we’ll make this moment mean something in the end.”

Chicago’s Aftermath

Vandersloot, who recently broke the franchise record in scoring on May 30 signed with the team in the offseason. There has been no update regarding the extent of her injury.

Chicago head coach Tyler Marsh addressed the media regarding the loss of the Gonzaga product after the game on June 7.

“She’s our engine,” Marsh said. “She’s our captain and our leader out there, so obviously, it’s a huge blow. But hopefully, it’s not as serious as we may think.”

“We’re hoping she is able to bounce back, but for the time being, we all got to pick her up.” “We all got to lift her up; we all got to lift each other up.”

Vandersloot is averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.6 steals. She is the Sky’s primary ball handler and floor leader.

Van Lith will likely receive more minutes in the absence of Vandersloot. The Sky rookie, finished the game with seven points, two rebounds, and one steal while shooting a perfect 100% from the charity stripe.

Chicago The Windy City

The Sky turned over the ball over 19 times compared to the Fever’s 14 turnovers during Saturday’s contest. Currently, Chicago leads the league in turnovers at 18.6 per game.

As of now, the Sky are second in the league in rebounds per game (36.7) and fourth in second-chance points (12.3). Right now, the franchise only has three players averaging double digits in scoring.

Vandersloot (10.6), Ariel Atkins (13.7), and Kamilla Cardoso (10.9) are carrying the scoring load for the team. Chicago is struggling to space the floor and consistently knock down threes and generate easy offensive points.

Next Steps

Marsh was asked about how his job will change with the absence of Vandersloot during the post game conference on June 7. ” I don’t want to put those, uh, assumptions on her yet without knowing the full details,” said Marsh.

“I think that, um, I think we all got to step up and be better and it starts with me and so um, you know, I don’t absolve myself from that responsibility.”

The season is still young and players are adjusting to each other and the new coaching staff. Angel Reese, who is adjusting to her sophomore season finished the game with four points, 12 rebounds, and two assists.

Reese is adjusting to her new role and her second head coach in her young career. The Sky will start a three-game road trip that will start off with the New York Liberty.