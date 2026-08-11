Sky’s DiJonai Carrington Got Honest About Sophie Cunningham Foul

There was a ton of talk about the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever game from the WNBA community on Saturday.

The biggest storyline was Sky guard DiJonai Carrington delivering a hard foul on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. That caused a scuffle, resulting in Carrington being called for a flagrant 2 foul and being ejected from the game. The Fever went on to win the game 90-86 over the Sky.

Since then, Carrington went on social media to make a post right afterward with the words “White Privilege” and a separate post saying “8/23,” the date of the next Sky-Fever game. This has resulted in massive criticism of Carrington, which prompted her to explain her situation.

DiJonai Carrington Explains Hard Foul on Sophie Cunningham in Sky-Fever Game

Carrington was asked by the media regarding the hard foul on Monday. She explained that it was a basketball play and not intentional.

“I’m never gonna let a open layup just be had. You can pull clips from however many seasons of me making that same exact play. It was unfortunate that I made contact with her in the way that I did, but it was never intentional”.

Carrington has played in six games this season, averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She is coming off a season-best 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals in the Sky’s 97-88 loss to the Seattle Storm on Monday.

Chicago Sky & DiJonai Carrington Try to Move Past Hard Foul Controversy

This is likely going to be discussed for a long time, but it’s one the Sky and Carrington want to move on from. They have a little bit of the season to go and must focus on getting into the playoffs.

The Sky currently have a 12-21 overall record and sit seven games behind the Dallas Wings for the final postseason spot. It’s going to require a massive run to close out the year for Chicago.

They continue their three-game road trip with two more away games. The Sky play again on Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries. Then a longer break until Sunday, with another showdown with the Storm.

It’s a long road to move forward for the Sky and Carrington, but the focus has been on the playoffs. Another string of losses for them and Chicago will find themselves on the outside of the postseason quickly.