Sky Coach Shares Concerning Update on Skylar Diggins’ Injury

Chicago Sky fans were hoping that their star guard, Skylar Diggins, would be back on the court soon after her knee injury.

Diggins last played on July 3 against the Las Vegas Aces, scoring 19 points in the overtime loss. Since then, she has been recovering from her knee injury and has missed the last three games, during which they went 1-2.

The question is when Diggins will be back on the court to help the Sky make their postseason push. Some clarity was much needed, and it was provided with news that might not be the most thrilling to hear for the fan base.

Latest Injury Update for Skylar Diggins is Not Good

On Tuesday, according to Chicago Times-Sun reporter Alissa Hirsh, Diggins did not practice with the Sky, which was the first sign that things might not be where they were supposed to be. Next, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh provided an update on Diggins, saying there is no update on her role or a timeline for her return.

Hirsh added that Marsh had mentioned that “all” their conversations together have been productive, discussing basketball and other topics.

In 19 games this season, Diggins is averaging 14.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per contest. Her points and assists per game are on pace to be the worst season of the seven-time WNBA All-Star since 2016 with the Dallas Wings.

Chicago Sky Appear to Be Without Skylar Diggins for Longer

It’s already been a hard enough season for the Sky, as they have gone through quite the transformation on the roster entering 2026. So far, they have gone 7-16 on the year, just two games ahead of the two worst teams in the league, the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm.

Since June 2, this Sky team has gone 4-11, after starting the season 3-1. They have lost two games in a row.

Chicago not having Diggins in their starting lineup means they lose their top assist leader. The Sky are turning to others on the team, like Natasha Cloud, to pick up the slack, and she has been able to do so, averaging 4.3 assists per game. That’s good for second on the team behind Diggins.

The Sky are back home for the next two games, facing the Seattle Storm on Wednesday and the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. Their road trip after that, though, will be the tough one, as they face the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty, two of the best in the league.

Diggins’ mystery will continue to be a story to monitor for Sky fans as they wait to see when, or if, she even plays.