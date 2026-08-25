Sky Owner Announced Enes Kanter Decision After Altercation

The Chicago Sky found themselves in the middle of a news cycle involving one of their players and former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom.

During the second half of the Sky’s 113-90 loss to the Indiana Fever, Sky guard Natasha Cloud got into a verbal altercation with Kanter, who was sitting courtside with a shirt reading “WOMAN noun. adult human female.” Security at Wintrust Arena then escorted Kanter from the game.

Kanter has since posted on social media and appeared on television defending himself. A new perspective is being told by the owner of the Sky.

Chicago Sky Owner Discusses Enes Kanter Freedom Controversy

Sky owner Michael Alter met with the local media on Tuesday to discuss the incident. According to Front Office Sports’ Colin Salao, Kanter’s manager texted Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca that Kanter was coming to the game. Alter said that Pagliocca has not talked to Kanter in “three or four years.”

After that, Alter made it clear that Kanter’s intentions were to be “provocative and just see how much attention he could get,” but added he did not know where he was sitting before the game. Alter even spoke to people who were sitting near him to get the story.