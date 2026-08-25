Sky Owner Announced Enes Kanter Decision After Altercation

The Chicago Sky found themselves in the middle of a news cycle involving one of their players and former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom.
During the second half of the Sky’s 113-90 loss to the Indiana Fever, Sky guard Natasha Cloud got into a verbal altercation with Kanter, who was sitting courtside with a shirt reading “WOMAN noun. adult human female.” Security at Wintrust Arena then escorted Kanter from the game.
Kanter has since posted on social media and appeared on television defending himself. A new perspective is being told by the owner of the Sky.
Chicago Sky Owner Discusses Enes Kanter Freedom Controversy
Sky owner Michael Alter met with the local media on Tuesday to discuss the incident. According to Front Office Sports’ Colin Salao, Kanter’s manager texted Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca that Kanter was coming to the game. Alter said that Pagliocca has not talked to Kanter in “three or four years.”
After that, Alter made it clear that Kanter’s intentions were to be “provocative and just see how much attention he could get,” but added he did not know where he was sitting before the game. Alter even spoke to people who were sitting near him to get the story.
“They each confirmed that the dialogue between Cloud and Kanter started with Kanter. He began to chirp with her sometime in the third quarter. I would characterize it as trash talking, nothing personal. Basketball-related, but enough to get her attention and to engage her, and in my opinion, to try to provoke her.”“He portrays as this victimless person who did nothing, said nothing. Just wearing a t-shirt … We have five different security authorities that all agreed very quickly to throw him out because he made himself into a threat.”
Enes Kanter Won’t Be Allowed at Chicago Sky Games Moving Forward
This follows conversations about transgender women in sports, first raised by Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. Kanter and other former NBA players joined the conversation by saying they were “declaring” for the 2027 WNBA Draft. The league has since said he and the other players are not eligible.
No other WNBA teams have announced whether they will take action on it. As of the release of this article, Kanter did not respond to the news.
The Chicago Sky are back in action Tuesday to face the Connecticut Sun. They will then face the New York Liberty on Saturday before entering the World Cup break.
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