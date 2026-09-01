Sky Share Bad Skylar Diggins News Before 2026 Season Ends

It hasn’t been the season the Chicago Sky hoped for after making major offseason roster changes, including trading away star player Angel Reese.

That turned the 2026 campaign into a struggle for the franchise, with the team going 15-25 and missing the postseason. That leaves the team’s future up in the air for some of its players.

The World Cup break is underway for the WNBA, leaving some teams to make decisions over the next two weeks before the season restarts. Chicago has one player they might be playing the rest of the season without.

Chicago Sky Got Some Bad Injury News to Report

Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca spoke with the media before the season ended, answering questions about Skylar Diggins’ knee injury. Pagliocca officially announced that Diggins is done for the season.

“Skylar made a strong effort to get back to the court this season. She’s been in constant communication with us through the entire process.”

Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca: "Skylar made a strong effort to get back to the court this season. She's been in constant communication with us through the entire process." https://t.co/ziK7CALXBs — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) September 1, 2026

Diggins hasn’t been on the court for the Sky since the July 3 game against the Las Vegas Aces. In the 19 games she played, Diggins averaged 14.2 points, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game.

During his WNBA career, Diggins has made seven All-Star Games and was a four-time First-Team All-WNBA selection. This was her first season with the Sky and is under contract for one more year.

What Does This Mean for Skylar Diggins’ Future With the Sky?

Statistically, the 2026 season was a major disappointment for Diggins. She posted her lowest points per game since the 2016 season with the Dallas Wings. Her assists per game were the lowest since the 2020 season with the Phoenix Mercury.

This brings an interesting situation up for the Sky in the future. The season could have turned out differently if they had had Diggins on the court.

Diggins’ injury gave the Sky the opportunity to have one of the best hidden gems in WNBA history in undrafted rookie Sydney Taylor. In the last two months, Taylor has hit two game-winning shots for the Sky and is averaging 13.8 points per game, on pace to beat Becky Hammon for the most by an undrafted rookie in league history.

Taylor’s emergence leaves the door open to a backcourt of her, Natasha Cloud, and Diggins, which is dangerous to think about. Or if the Sky like what they have with Cloud and Taylor, they could move on from Diggins.

The Sky has options this offseason. Regardless, there are some questions about Diggins’ future after an injury-filled 2026 campaign.