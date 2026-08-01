Chicago Sky Undrafted Rookie Just Put WNBA on High Alert

With all the attention on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, there is a rising star with the Chicago Sky making a name for herself in the WNBA.

Before joining the Sky as an undrafted free agent this year, guard Sydney Taylor had been playing overseas for the Kibirkstis Vilnius and MB Zagłębie Sosnowiec. Taylor signed a training camp contract with the Sky when a 23-point preseason game against the Atlanta Dream landed her a longer-term contract.

Since then, Taylor has exceeded all expectations and put up historical numbers for an undrafted free agent. She entered Saturday’s game against the dynasty team, the Las Vegas Aces, averaging 14 points per game. That average is about to go up big time with a shocking moment in the contest.

Sydney Taylor’s Signature Moment in Sky-Aces Game Has Everyone’s Attention

The Sky entered the fourth quarter down by 10 points against the Aces. A 7-0 run in the quarter helped them stay within striking distance in Las Vegas.

After a score by Aces star A’ja Wilson with over three seconds left, the Sky put the ball in Taylor’s hands. She sank a contested three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left. Chicago pulled off an 84-83 upset over Las Vegas.

Taylor finished the game with 29 points, 5 three-pointers made, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 30 minutes. It was her fifth game of at least 25 points this season. There were only five 25+-point games by an undrafted rookie in WNBA history before Taylor.

Chicago Sky Might Have Star in Sydney Taylor

What a moment it was for Taylor to step up to the plate as a rookie and deliver that kind of performance. She went into the game second in the WNBA in rookie scoring, behind Minnesota Lynx‘s Olivia Miles.

Chicago got a much-needed win against one of the league’s best teams. The Sky moved up the standings to 11-18 and are tied with the Phoenix Mercury and Portland Fire for ninth place. They are all five games behind the New York Liberty for the final playoff spot.

The Sky are hoping to have Skylar Diggins back soon from her injury. Chicago also has DiJonai Carrington back in her second game against the Aces and Courtney Vandersloot working her way back from her ACL injury.

They are getting healthy at the right time and might have the firepower to make a playoff push. Taylor is proving that she has the potential to be a star in the WNBA. Giving her time to grow, and the league might be able to see what she is about to become.