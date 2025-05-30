Courtney Vandersloot Breaks Monumental Franchise Record in Chicago Sky’s Win

The Chicago Sky captured their first win of the season, defeating the Dallas Wings 97-92 on May 29 behind Kamilla Cardoso’s career-high night and Courtney Vandersloot’s record-breaking night.

Vandersloot, who signed with the Sky in the offseason, broke the all-time scoring record for the franchise and pushed her total points to 3,728. The record was recently held by her wife, Allie Quigley.

“First, for what it means to me, um, the most is just my time spent here,” said Vandersloot at her press conference on May 29. “Obviously, it took me a thousand years to do it, but um, you know, it just speaks to like the commitment that I made to the Chicago Sky.”

Chicago Encore

The two-time WNBA champion was drafted by the Sky in 2011 and played her first 12 seasons with the team. She recently spent two seasons with the New York Liberty, where she captured her second championship.

OUR FRANCHISE SCORING LEADER 🎯 pic.twitter.com/WJAInK74ug — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) May 30, 2025

Vandersloot finished the game with 13 points, nine assists, and five steals while shooting 55 percent from the floor. In addition to breaking the scoring record, she now has the most made field goals in franchise history (1,386).

Currently, Chicago is 1-4, but the team remains optimistic in the early WNBA season. The veteran presence of the 36-year-old will help this team move forward.

Sky’s the Limit

At times, the Sky have struggled to close out in late game situations, yet the team pulled together after a crucial timeout.

“Offensively I think the biggest message was um, not to focus so much on winning the game, but making winning plays,” said Vandersloot. First year, head coach Tyler Marsh has focused on building around his young roster.

Angel Reese, Cardoso and now Ariel Atkins are the focal point of the franchise. However, the additions of Rebecca Allen, Vandersloot and Atkins have helped this young team with development despite their record.

Cardoso finished the game with a career-high 23 points off 69% shooting from the field. Atkins chipped in with 17 points, six assists and five rebounds. Allen chipped in with 13 points, and four rebounds while shooting 50% from three.

New Identity

Marsh continues to emphasize the importance of ball movement, making winning plays, and playing together.

first one in the books 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/k1zTCBkerj — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) May 30, 2025

“I think that when we play together, we move the ball and um everybody’s kind of clicking that we’re going to be hard to guard,” said Vandersloot. “I think when we focus on just one action, um teams can kind of shrink the floor on us and they’ve been doing that.”

Out of the three losses this season, Chicago has struggled to generate easy points and stretch the floor. Currently, the team is 11th in three-point shooting at 31.1% and tenth in three pointers made (37).

On the flip side, the Sky are taking more threes this season compared to 2024 under Teresa Weatherspoon. Last season the team finished last in threes attempted (597). This season the team has already attempted 119 three pointers.

Chicago will take on the Wings on May 31 and try to extend their winning streak. The first couple of games in June will feature a rematch against the Indiana Fever, and the New York Liberty.