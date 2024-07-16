‘Appropriateness’ of Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve’s Posts on Caitlin Clark Called Into Question

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve’s previous social media posts about Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark are being called into question by USA TODAY Sports.

Back in May, Reeve, who also serves as head coach of Team USA, appeared to be critical of the media coverage that was being directed at Clark. When the WNBA advertised an upcoming matchup featuring Clark and the Fever, Reeve re-posted the ad on X, encouraging fans to watch the Lynx game instead, along with the hashtag: “#theWismorethanoneplayer.”

When a fan replied asking why the Lynx game wasn’t available to watch, another fan wrote: “Because they only care about Caitlin.” Reeve responded by adding: “That part.”

Considering Reeve’s posts about Clark came at a time the selection committee was choosing the members of Team USA, Christine Brennan of USA TODAY reported on July 14 she continues “to seek comment” about the “appropriateness of Reeve’s X posts regarding Clark, coming as they did during the Olympic team selection process.”

Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve’s Latest Comments on Caitlin Clark Also Raised Eyebrows

Interesting comment from US WBB coach Cheryl Reeve re: likely pro-Caitlin Clark crowd in Minneapolis today. The 57-year-old coach singled out the 22-year-old rookie in two less-than-flattering tweets May 3. I continue to seek comment from Reeve and USABB. https://t.co/DZBMnMQFVU https://t.co/eP9jdGf7iE — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) July 14, 2024

The Fever (11-14) took down the Lynx (16-8) on July 14. Clark scored 17 points and dished out seven assists in the win. Before the game began, Myron Medcalf of ESPN asked Reeve about the possibility of Clark being on future national teams, and the Lynx coach’s response was blunt.

“Why the hell would I answer a national team question?” Reeve replied. “I’m wearing Lynx. And I’m the head coach of the national team, but I’m not the chair of the committee. Anybody want to venture into anything else?”

Reeve was also asked about the large contingent of Iowa Hawkeyes fans expected to be in attendance at the Target Center in Minneapolis to see Clark, who attended the university. “I don’t give two (expletive),” Reeve said with a laugh, per Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star. When asked about it again, the Lynx coach replied: “I don’t give one (expletive).”

For her part, Clark egged her fans in the crowd on, encouraging them to get loud on more than one occasion:

To be fair, after the loss to Indiana, Reeve did acknowledge how Clark’s popularity has given the ‘W’ a big boost.

“Everybody knows that the reason why our teams around the league are having sellouts is because Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are coming to town,” Reeve said.

Fever’s Caitlin Clark Has Been Electric Since Olympics Announcement

After it was announced in June that Clark didn’t make Team USA and won’t be headed to the Olympics, her stats have been stellar. Per Owen Siebring of Iowa’s News Now, Clark is averaging 17.4 points, 10.0 assists and 7 rebounds per game. The Fever have gone 7-4 since that announcement on June 10.

As far as Clark and the Olympics go, don’t expect to hear Reeve comment on the Fever guard or the posts she made about Clark back in May. With USA TODAY’s Brennan still seeking comment and clarification, it doesn’t appear as though we will learn anything new about the situation anytime soon.