Connecticut Sun Trade Former First Round Pick to Toronto Tempo

With the WNBA‘s trade deadline just mere days away, the first massive deal has just been agreed upon.

ESPN WNBA insider Alexa Philippou reported that the Connecticut Sun are trading forward Aneesah Morrow to the Toronto Tempo in exchange for the rights to Maria Kliundikova and a 2028 second-round pick.

Morrow was selected as the seventh overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Sun. This season, she is averaging 11.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game in 20 appearances and 9 starts.

Kliundikova was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round of the 2018 WNBA Draft and played for two seasons. She then played overseas until last year, when she signed with the Minnesota Lynx. Kliundikova has not appeared in a game this season with the Tempo.

What Toronto Tempo is Getting With Aneesah Morrow

The Tempo have been looking to add some size down in the paint to help them rebound. They are currently ranked as the third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds, averaging 31.1 per game.

Morrow has improved as a shooter, picking her shots better, and has raised her field goal percentage from her rookie season to 2026. She went up from 37.5% field goal percentage to 42.1%.

Connecticut has increased her minutes, which has resulted in more points and rebounds per game. Confidence in Morrow’s game has improved heading into her second season.

Free-throw shooting has been an issue, making only 62.5% of them. If she can focus on fixing that, she will be in a good position.

It’s a long shot for the Tempo, but they are still in the running to make the playoffs at 10-18. They would need to go on a run, but the new franchise has the future set up well. Morrow can be a cornerstone piece to develop within the next few years.

This is a move that will help them later down the road. With patience, the Tempo can be in a solid position for 2027.

What the Move Means for the Connecticut Sun

Kliundikova had been playing in Russia prior to last season when the Lynx signed her. Whether she will actually play this season for the Sun remains to be seen.

Connecticut is in an even worse spot than the Tempo in the standings with a 7-22 record. Only the Seattle Storm have a worse record than the Sun do.

The Sun have been dealing with Brittney Griner being out and hurt throughout the season. They haven’t really produced much success, as Connecticut starts thinking about the future and what to do with the roster.

This felt like more of a trade to give other players on the bench a chance to play and prepare for their move to Houston to bring the Comets back.