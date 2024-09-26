Sun Guard Receives Death Threat After Caitlin Clark Incident

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington shared on her Instagram story that she had received an email that contained sexual assault and death threats following her skirmish with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

“I hope someone rapes you and cuts your head off,” the email from an anonymous fan read.

Carrington caused Clark’s black eye in Game 1 of their WNBA playoff series after she poked her eye 90 minutes into the game.

The Sun guard denied she intentionally hit Clark’s eye.

“I don’t even know why I would intend to hit anybody in the eye,” Carrington told reporters following the Sun’s practice on September 24. “It doesn’t even make sense to me. But no, I didn’t. I didn’t know I hit her actually. I was trying to make a play on the ball.”

An intentional blow to the face. Caitlin Clark’s right eye to be specific https://t.co/Ypqa32SMbc pic.twitter.com/jYZSVEGHXk — CMSLA[G]LE (@cm_slagle) September 23, 2024

No foul was called.

Caitlin Clark Clears DiJonai Carrington’s Name

Clark came out to defend Carrington from getting so much hate.

“It wasn’t intentional by any means,” “You just watched the play, it wasn’t intentional.”

Clark said after their Game 1 loss that the black eye did not affect her shot, even though she struggled for 11 points on 4 of 17 shooting, ncluding a disappointing 2 of 13 from the 3-point distance.

“Obviously, she got me pretty good in the eye,” Clark told reporters after the loss. “I don’t think it affected me. I got good shots, they didn’t go down. It’s a tough time for that to happen.”

Carrington foiled Clark and the Fever anew in Game 2 as the Sun advanced with an 87-81 victory. on September 25.

Clark delivered a sensational performance with 25 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds, but those eye-popping numbers were not enough to stave off elimination.

Carrington was one of the Sun’s player in double figures, hitting 10 points and adding four rebounds.

WNBA Condemns Fans’ Toxic Behavior

Following the threats and racial slurs received by players, which include Carrington and Clark, the league released a strong statement denouncing such fan behavior.

“The WNBA is a competitive league with some of the most elite athletes in the world,” the statement read. “While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league. League security is actively monitoring threat-related activity and will work directly with teams and arenas to take appropriate measures, to include involving law enforcement, as necessary.”

Clark also had a heated back-and-forth with a Connecticut Sun in Game, which led to the fan momentarily getting escorted out of his seat.

DiJonai Carrington Named Most Improved Player of the Year

Carrington was named the Most Improved Player of the Year award before the Sun’s Game 2 win.

The 5-foot-11 Sun guard received 28 of 67 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Carrington’s breakout season saw her averaged career highs of 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.56 steals in the regular season.

Those numbers were a big jump from her last season’s numbers: 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.63 steals.

Carrington also logged double-digit scoring in a career-high 25 games for the Sun this season. She also leads the WNBA in games (three) with at least five steals.