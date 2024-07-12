Cooper Flagg Reveals His Pick for WNBA’s Rookie of the Year

Cooper Flagg, largely projected to be the NBA’s No. 1 overall pick in 2025, attended the 32nd annual ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 11. While walking the red carpet, the 17-year-old phenom stopped to chat with Heavy Sports about his time with Team USA, and his thoughts on the WNBA.

Flagg, who won the “Gatorade Best Male Player of the Year” award at the ESPYs, called the competition in the WNBA “exciting,” and addressed the tight race between Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese for Rookie of the Year.

While Reese made WNBA history with 15 consecutive double-doubles, Clark became the first rookie to ever score a triple-double. Flagg, who’s about to start his collegiate career with the Duke, didn’t hesitate to answer when asked who should take home the ROY trophy if decided right now. “I’d pick Caitlin Clark,” he said.

As for the NBA, Flagg got a taste of what it was like playing against the league’s biggest stars during a scrimmage against Team USA in Las Vegas earlier this week. As part of the Men’s Select Team, the five-star recruit went viral for his dominant performance against LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, and more.

When asked if he had a “Welcome to the big leagues” moment, “I wouldn’t say I really had one of those,” he answered. “Just being on the court with all those players was kind of that moment and being able to compete with them.”

The Hype Surrounding Cooper Flagg Earned A Strong Comparison to Caitlin Clark



While the 6-foot-9 forward has yet to play an official game with the Blue Devils, expectations for Flagg are already sky high. ESPN analysts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilson discussed the Maine-native’s future on the July 12 episode of “Pardon the Interruption.”

“Because he’s going to Duke, and because he is a white player, assumptions are going to be made,” Kornheiser said. “Statements are going to be thrown out there. That is the nature of what we’re dealing with here, as it is with Caitlin Clark. I hope that he is a great player, but the pressure on him will be enormous.

“You and I talk about this on air and off-air. Will there be a great white American basketball player, sort of like Larry Bird? And, if there is, will he be allowed to just be a basketball player, or will all these cultural notions overwhelm him?”

Wilbon agreed that this will be a major topic in the beginning of his career, and possibly, even more intense. “I hope the kid has the stomach for this, Tone. With parents who can help and teammates who can help. But, Tony, this is a real thing,” Wilbon continued.

“People don’t really want to get into it with Caitlin Clark. This is new, and newer to women’s sports. But there won’t be that same reluctance and reticence when it comes to Cooper Flagg and Duke.”

Cooper Flagg was the Youngest Player Chosen to Compete the Men’s Select Team Against Team USA

Flagg was the youngest player selected to compete on the Men’s Select Team, and the first college athlete to participate since 2013.

Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director, and former Blue Devil, made it clear that was no favoring his alma mater with the teenager’s inclusion. “I invited him,” Hill told reporters after videos from the scrimmage went viral.

“He’s been so good in our junior programs. He’s been on two gold medal teams. We want to reward our guys. I know guys thought it was part of the Duke brotherhood, taking care of my own… But he showed that he belonged and has a bright future.”

Durant also gave Flagg his flowers. “From watching him on the sidelines, he looks like a hell of a player, somebody who’s only going to get better with more experience,” Durant told reporters on July 9. “He’s 17 years old coming in here playing like a vet almost. No emotion. Just going out there and doing his job. That’s a good sign.”