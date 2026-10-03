Wings Guard Made Her Paige Bueckers Stance Clear After Season-Ending Loss

The season ended in heartbreak for the Dallas Wings, as they fell to the Golden State Valkyries 77-73 in Game 3 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

After her WNBA playoff record 45 points, Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 in the loss. Dallas’ star Paige Bueckers struggled in her playoff loss, scoring 17 points and dishing out 6 assists, but went 3-of-14 from the field.

The Wings took the second seed right down to the wire, but it was a tough loss. One thing is clear, though, that Dallas would not have been without Bueckers’ contributions.

Arike Ogunbowale on Paige Bueckers After Dallas Wings Loss

After the game, Ogunbowale and Bueckers spent some time with the media to talk about the loss. They discussed Bueckers’ struggles in the last two playoff games, but Ogunbowale stepped up for her teammate.

“She willed us throughout the whole season. Should be first team (All-WNBA). If not, I feel like that [expletive] rigged.”

Bueckers finished her first playoff series averaging 16 points, 4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game in three contests. Ogunbowale averaged 28.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game against Golden State.

Paige Bueckers Put Together Great Second Season With Dallas Wings

Bueckers had a great season for the Wings, averaging 20.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1 steal per game. She has been a two-time All-WNBA selection after being drafted number one overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Many put a ton of pressure on Bueckers to be great right away, and has lived up to those expectations. While the postseason wasn’t perfect for her, it was her first time playing in it against the league’s best defense, so she deserves some respect.

This offseason will be interesting for the Wings, as their core players will be back for 2027. The question is whether they add anyone else who could put them over the top.

Bueckers, Ogunbowale, and Shepard make up their strong trio. Azzi Fudd will return from injury and give the Wings more talent to work with. Who joins them will be the biggest offseason question.

Entering the 2027 season, the future looks bright for the Wings. They are seen as a real threat in the league. Bueckers will play a big role in making that happen for Dallas as they make the move to American Airlines Center.