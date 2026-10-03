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Wings Guard Made Her Paige Bueckers Stance Clear After Season-Ending Loss

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Paige Bueckers
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings celebrates with fans following a victory over the Portland Fire to clinch a playoff berth at College Park Center on August 25, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The season ended in heartbreak for the Dallas Wings, as they fell to the Golden State Valkyries 77-73 in Game 3 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

After her WNBA playoff record 45 points, Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 in the loss. Dallas’ star Paige Bueckers struggled in her playoff loss, scoring 17 points and dishing out 6 assists, but went 3-of-14 from the field.

The Wings took the second seed right down to the wire, but it was a tough loss. One thing is clear, though, that Dallas would not have been without Bueckers’ contributions.

Arike Ogunbowale on Paige Bueckers After Dallas Wings Loss

Paige Bueckers
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings dribbles the ball up court against the Golden State Valkyries in the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA first round playoffs at Chase Center on October 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

After the game, Ogunbowale and Bueckers spent some time with the media to talk about the loss. They discussed Bueckers’ struggles in the last two playoff games, but Ogunbowale stepped up for her teammate.

“She willed us throughout the whole season. Should be first team (All-WNBA). If not, I feel like that [expletive] rigged.”

Bueckers finished her first playoff series averaging 16 points, 4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game in three contests. Ogunbowale averaged 28.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game against Golden State.

Paige Bueckers Put Together Great Second Season With Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers & Arike Ogunbowale
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 30: Arike Ogunbowale #24 and Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings celebrate after defeating the Golden State Valkyries 108-100 in overtime in game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at College Park Center on September 30, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Bueckers had a great season for the Wings, averaging 20.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1 steal per game. She has been a two-time All-WNBA selection after being drafted number one overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Many put a ton of pressure on Bueckers to be great right away, and has lived up to those expectations. While the postseason wasn’t perfect for her, it was her first time playing in it against the league’s best defense, so she deserves some respect.

This offseason will be interesting for the Wings, as their core players will be back for 2027. The question is whether they add anyone else who could put them over the top.

Bueckers, Ogunbowale, and Shepard make up their strong trio. Azzi Fudd will return from injury and give the Wings more talent to work with. Who joins them will be the biggest offseason question.

Entering the 2027 season, the future looks bright for the Wings. They are seen as a real threat in the league. Bueckers will play a big role in making that happen for Dallas as they make the move to American Airlines Center.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Wings Guard Made Her Paige Bueckers Stance Clear After Season-Ending Loss

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