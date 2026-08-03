Dallas Wings Make Major Announcement Ahead of 2027 Season

The Dallas Wings are still fighting through the 2026 WNBA season in the hopes of getting a high seed in the playoffs, but the future is still being planned.

Throughout the last few years, the Wings have played their home games at College Park Center. That is on the campus of the University of Texas-Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

Due to the growing popularity of the Wings, some of their home games recently have been played at the American Airlines Center, which is in the heart of Dallas, Texas. That is looking like it might be more of a permanent home for the Wings.

Dallas Wings Announce Massive Venue Change for 2027 Season

The Wings took to social media to make a change to their team coming up in the 2027 season. They will officially be playing their home games at the American Airlines Center.

American Airlines Center has become more available as the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks are set to move out of the city and build new arenas for themselves. This also presents the opportunity for the Wings to move into a much larger arena that seats 19,200 for basketball. College Park Center can only seat about 7,200.

Wings starting guard Arike Ogunbowale spoke about the news of them moving to the American Airlines Center. It’s one Ogunbowale felt like needed to happen.

“We’re the Dallas Wings at the end of the day. We’re not the Arlington Wings,” Ogunbowale said via The Dallas Morning News’ Myah Taylor. “Being actually in the city, in the culture, that’s going to be really good.”

Dallas Wings Get the Change That Was Needed & Expected

This was something the Wings needed to do since there are more fans of the team now in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. It will help them be more connected to the city than having to be out in the Arlington area with some of the other professional teams.

Part of the growing popularity stems from star guard Paige Bueckers’ arrival last year. Bueckers has brought a different type of attention to the team since she’s highly regarded as one of the WNBA’s best players.

The Wings are off to a great start to the 2026 season, sitting at a 19-11 record and holding onto the fifth spot in the standings. They have a ton of talent around Bueckers, including Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard, and rookie Azzi Fudd.

There is so much more the Wings still need to accomplish, but they have Dallas’ full attention. This franchise is growing into one of the best in the league. That popularity is being shown in a move like this.