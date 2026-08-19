Dallas Wings Slammed With Brutal Azzi Fudd Injury News

After a promising rookie season for the Dallas Wings‘ number one overall pick, Azzi Fudd, it appears it’s going to be ending a bit too early.

Fudd has been out for the last two weeks with a knee injury and has missed several games with the Wings. ESPN’s Alexa Philippou reported that Fudd will miss the rest of the regular season and won’t be available if Dallas makes the postseason.

“Breaking: Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the regular season and will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to address ongoing right knee soreness, the team announced.”

Dallas Wings Have Lost Azzi Fudd for Rest of 2026 Season

Fudd had played in 30 games this season for the Wings. She averaged 13.1 points, 1.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game.

The biggest accomplishment of the season for Fudd was winning the three-point contest at the WNBA All-Star weekend.

Her season-high in points came on June 22 against the Seattle Storm, when she scored 26. She scored more than 20 points in a game five times this season. Fudd leads all WNBA rookies in three-pointers made, steals per game, and total steals.

Dallas Wings Must Rebound After Losing Azzi Fudd for Rest of Season

This was not the news the Wings wanted or needed. They are on a bad stretch, losing seven of their last nine games.

The pressure is now on star guard Paige Bueckers as the team rolls through the rest of the season without their top three-point shooter. Bueckers will have to do the job, with forward Jessica Shepard hopefully close to 100% healthy and ready to contribute.

With Fudd out of the picture, the Wings need to get more production from a scoring aspect from Arike Ogunbowale. Bueckers leads Dallas in scoring with 20.5 points per game, and Ogunbowale is second with 14.9.

The Wings lost a lot of scoring production that they’ll need to replace. They have the talent to move past this, but it won’t be easy.

Dallas will be back home on Thursday, but they have to face the red-hot Indiana Fever with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell coming to town. It’ll be a real test for Bueckers and Ogunbowale as they try to get the season back on track.