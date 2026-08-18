Dallas Wings Facing Brutal Reality After 8-Point Loss to Valkyries

The Dallas Wings officially have a big problem on their hands, and it’s been trending over the last few weeks.

Despite facing the second-best team in the WNBA, the Wings still struggled, losing to the Golden State Valkyries 78-70 on Monday night. Wings star guard Paige Bueckers led the way with 21 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds, but had a game-high 7 turnovers. Dallas got Jessica Shepard back from injury, but she had only 4 points and 7 rebounds in 26 minutes.

That loss put the Wings at 20-16 overall on the season. While they are maintaining their eighth seed in the playoff hunt, a major problem in Dallas is turning this recent run into an avalanche of bad things.

Dallas Wings are Struggling With a Bad Stretch of Games

The last nine games have not been so kind to the Wings since the All-Star break. Dallas is 2-7 during that time. Only three teams have won fewer games than the Wings: Toronto Tempo, Connecticut Sun, and Seattle Storm.

Many of the Wings’ losses have been close matchups. Out of the seven losses they have had over the last nine games, five of them were decided by less than 10 points.

The problem is that the Wings are also losing to the best teams in the league. Their two wins in the last nine games were against the Tempo and the Sun, the two teams that have fewer wins than Dallas since the All-Star break. All seven of their losses are to teams with winning records.

Dallas Wings Face Desperate Times With 4 Games to Go Before World Cup Break

Things are about to get a bit easier for the Wings over the final eight games of the regular season. They will at least be home for the next six games before closing the year with two road games.

Dallas has a tough matchup next against the Indiana Fever on Thursday. After that, the Wings have the Storm, Portland Fire, and Sun before the World Cup.

The problem is now that the Wings have lost all their momentum from before the All-Star break, when they were in the top five in the standings. Shephard’s injury put them behind the eight-ball and set them back.

Dallas is a game behind the Washington Mystics for the seventh seed. The Wings are nine games behind first place, which leaves a top-four spot most likely too hard to reach.

Bueckers is a great player, and the Wings have improved this season, but they are in a bad spot. They will need to dig in if they want to salvage the season and make the playoff run easier on themselves.