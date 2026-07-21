Dallas Wings Coach Sings Paige Bueckers’ Praises for Important Trait

It was already a tough enough game for the Dallas Wings to not have their star player, Paige Bueckers, out on the court against the New York Liberty on Monday night, but they still got help from her.

Bueckers was hurt during the Wings’ 90-82 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday when she collided and hit her head on the court. While she passed concussion protocol, she was ruled out of the game against the Liberty due to soreness.

The Wings were in a back-and-forth contest with the Liberty that went into overtime. Dallas was not able to close out New York, as the Liberty picked up a critical 99-98 win over the Wings.

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was the star of the game, finishing with 25 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds in the loss. Even with Bueckers in the lineup, she still contributed in multiple ways to help the team.

How Important Paige Bueckers Is to Dallas Wings’ Success On and Off the Court

After the game, Dallas Wings first-year head coach Jose Fernandez spoke to the media and was asked about the kind of leader Bueckers is. Fernandez praised the second-year player for how she carries herself, whether she’s playing or not.

“Paige cares about the team’s success,” Fernandez said via The IX Sports reporter Melissa Triebwasser. “She cares about winning and leading. With her being out… she took it [the loss] as bad as a coach would or one of her teammates.”

Bueckers stayed involved the whole game for the Wings and even before the contest. She was seen showing off some dance moves to keep the vibes high and energize the Wings.

This season, Bueckers is averaging 20.9 points, 6.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game in 24 appearances.

Dallas Wings Still Have Big Paige Bueckers Decision Coming

That loss to the Liberty was a tough one for the Wings, as they fell to 17-9, and while they are still very secure in their playoff push, they are still behind three teams for the top spot. Dallas has one more game before the All-Star break, as they will face the Portland Fire on Wednesday.

Obviously, the biggest question before then is whether Bueckers will be able to play in the game. The Wings have to decide whether to let her play or give her more rest, since they are in a good position.

Bueckers also has the All-Star Game to consider. It doesn’t appear the injury was serious, as the Wings were being more cautious with her and not playing her in back-to-back days, but now with Wednesday and Saturday games coming, there are some tough decisions to make.

Dallas should still be in a good position, with the Wings competitive with or without her in the short term. Bueckers’ health is the most important thing so that they can have her for the second half of the season.