Dallas Wings Delivered Concerning Paige Bueckers News

The Dallas Wings only have one more game before they can enter the All-Star break, but their star player, Paige Bueckers, might have some concerns going into the long weekend.

Bueckers was involved in an on-court collision during the Wings’ 90-82 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday that resulted in her head hitting the floor late in the fourth quarter. She left the game early and didn’t return. That injury caused her to miss Dallas’ 99-98 overtime loss to the New York Liberty on Monday.

There have been questions about Bueckers’ status entering the Wings’ final contest before the All-Star Game against the Portland Fire. The Wings shared more about her status for the contest.

Paige Bueckers’ Status Against the Fire Was Revealed by the Dallas Wings

The new injury report came out for the Dallas Wings just 24 hours before they take the court against the Fire. Bueckers was listed as questionable with what they are calling rest.

She was not the only player on that report, though. Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith was also listed as questionable, as she deals with a right leg injury.

This is different from Bueckers’ last injury report, since she was previously listed with a soreness injury and ruled out right away. Dallas is leaving a little door open for her to potentially play, but it still means her status is up in the air.

In 24 games this season, Bueckers has averaged a team-high 20.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. She is set to make her second straight WNBA All-Star appearance.

Dallas Wings Must Decide What to Do With Paige Bueckers

Ultimately, this is a tough decision for the Wings: whether to take a chance on playing Bueckers or give her more rest. They are sitting pretty going into the week-long break with a 17-9 record and holding one of the best records in the WNBA.

She’s been the most important player on the team, but the talent level is good enough that they could hold their own against the Fire. Jessica Shepard is one of the league’s best rebounders, averaging a staggering 11.9 per game. Arike Ogunbowale has stepped up in Bueckers’ absence as the top shooter, and rookie number one overall pick Azzi Fudd can take care of the three-point line.

They are set to face a Fire team that is currently 11-15 and kind of a mixed bag of performances of late. Portland is 3-3 in the last six games. This is the second meeting of the season for both teams after the Fire won the first one 84-83.

It feels as though Bueckers is not going to be out on the court for the Wings or will at least be limited in her playing time. WNBA fans will have to wait and see what the final verdict is.