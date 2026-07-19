Wings Witness Scary Paige Bueckers Moment Against Sparks

The Dallas Wings have been red-hot to start the 2026 season, but all that momentum might have gone out the window with a scary moment involving their star player, Paige Bueckers.

During the Wings’ 90-82 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, Bueckers was off to a strong start to the game. She led all players in the game with 25 points, with 9 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Bueckers added 5 assists and 4 rebounds in the win.

While all things went well for the Wings and they finished out the game strong, it was a moment in the fourth quarter where it looked like things might be going off the rails. That’s because a bad scene involving Bueckers almost changed the momentum of the game.

Paige Bueckers’ Scary Moment in Wings’ Win Over Sparks

Late in the fourth quarter with the Wings up 80-76 and trying to fend off the Sparks’ late comeback, Bueckers and Los Angeles star Nneka Ogwumike both got injured. There was an inadvertent collision with each other, resulting in Bueckers falling on her back and her head hitting the court.

After the incident, Bueckers was on the ground for nearly three minutes before getting up on her own. She went straight to the locker room and did not return to the game or the court.

Ogwumike was also on the ground for a bit, but stayed on the court and seemed to be fine at the moment. There have been no updates on Bueckers’ status or how she is doing.

Dallas Wings Close Out Sparks Without Paige Bueckers With Them

When Bueckers was out, it was reliable veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale who stepped up in a big way, scoring 6 of Dallas’ last 10 points in the game to close out on a 10-6 run to end the game. Ogunbowale finished the game with 20 points to finish second behind Bueckers on the team.

It was an important win for the Wings, as they now sit at 17-8 on the season. They sit a half of a game behind the Las Vegas Aces for third in the WNBA standings.

There will be real concern about Bueckers’ availability since the Wings have back-to-back games. They are playing the New York Liberty on Monday. That game was rescheduled from Thursday due to travel issues with the Liberty.

After that, the Wings close out against the Portland Fire before being off for a week for the All-Star Game. Those two games are big for Dallas if it wants to carry momentum into the break.

All concerns right now are on Bueckers and whether she will be okay to play over the next few days or if the team stays cautious and keeps her on the bench. Whatever the decision, it could affect the rest of the year.