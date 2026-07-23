Dallas Wings Guard Praises Rising Star (But Not Paige Bueckers)

It wasn’t an easy game for the Dallas Wings, but they were able to pull out a win over the Portland Fire on Wednesday, thanks to star Paige Bueckers returning from injury.

Bueckers missed the Wings’ overtime loss to the New York Liberty on Monday, but came back with vengeance. She finished with 21 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds in the 101-97 win over the Fire.

While getting Bueckers back was a big moment for the Wings, Dallas had a couple of other big performances that helped them win. The attention in this game was not on Bueckers and her play on the court.

Paige Bueckers’ Wings Teammate Gets All the Love After Win Over Fire

After the game, Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, who finished with a game-high 24 points, spoke to the crew at USA Sports. Ogunbowale responded to a question about her teammate, forward Jessica Shepard, and the triple-double she dropped in the victory.

“I mean, it’s just lovely. Like, I’m so, so, so, so, so happy for her. You know, first, first-time All-Star and she’s a starter, triple-doubles. I’ve known all along, obviously I played with her in college and she wasn’t really given the opportunity too much where she was before. So I’m just so happy I’m on her team and just seeing her shine, it’s just really amazing. So I’m just really proud of her.”

Shepard recorded her fourth triple-double of the season in the win against Portland. Her final stat line was 18 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The former second-round pick of the Minnesota Lynx is set to make her first appearance at the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. In 27 games, Shepard has posted 14.9 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per contest.

Paige Bueckers Sharing the Spotlight with Dallas Wings Teammates

The Wings are slowly becoming one of the most complete teams in the WNBA with the talent they have. Bueckers and Ogunbowale are the team’s top scorers, and Shepard handles her business in the paint. They also have rookie Azzi Fudd as their three-point sharpshooter.

Dallas is sitting in fourth place in the WNBA standings, behind just the Lynx, Golden State Valkyries, and Las Vegas Aces. Most of the Wings can enjoy the week off for All-Star break before coming back onto the floor to play the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday.

Bueckers may get all the attention, but she’s got a stacked team around her. This Wings team is not built like the franchise’s past rosters. The 2026 WNBA season could be the year that Dallas finally celebrates a WNBA title in its city, thanks to Bueckers and her other teammates.