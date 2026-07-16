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WNBA Game Abruptly Postponed Due to Flight Mechanical Issues

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Paige Bueckers
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Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings reacts during the first half against the Indiana Fever in a preseason game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 30, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In a very unexpected fashion, the WNBA announced that Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings was abruptly postponed.

The decision stemmed from travel delays caused by mechanical issues with the Liberty’s charter flight.

“The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) game between the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings, originally scheduled for tonight at 8:00 p.m. CT (9:00 p.m. ET), has been postponed due to travel delays caused by mechanical issues with the New York Liberty’s charter flight,” the WNBA’s statement read.

Will the Game Be Rescheduled?

The two teams will have a quick turnaround, as the matchup has been rescheduled for Monday, July 20, in Dallas.

The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET, and the Wings will honor all tickets purchased for the original Thursday night matchup.

Liberty and Wings 2026 Breakdown

This was expected to be an exciting matchup featuring plenty of star power, headlined by Paige Bueckers of the Wings and Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu of the Liberty.

New York enters the matchup with a 13-11 record but has dealt with injury issues throughout the season. Both Ionescu and Satou Sabally have missed more than 10 games.

As for the Wings, they have made a significant leap from where they finished last season. Dallas currently sits at 16-8 and is riding a five-game winning streak. However, the team will first face the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday before taking on New York on Monday.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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WNBA Game Abruptly Postponed Due to Flight Mechanical Issues

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