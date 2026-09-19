Wings Make Historic Paige Bueckers Announcement After Mercury Win

The Dallas Wings didn’t make it easy, but they pulled off a tight 87-82 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday afternoon.

Before the game, Wings head coach Jose Fernandez announced that Paige Bueckers, Jessica Shepard, and Arike Ogunbowale would be on minutes restrictions for the rest of the regular season. That didn’t stop Bueckers from having a monster game.

She went on to play 31 minutes, putting up 26 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 block. Those 26 points, though, would help her secure a bit of WNBA history.

Dallas Wings Announce History Made by Paige Bueckers

The Wings took to social media to announce news about Bueckers. She has once again rewritten the history books in the WNBA.

“PAIGE CINEMA BUECKERS. Paige Bueckers now has the most points scored by a player in their first 2 seasons in WNBA history. 1514 POINTS.”

In 39 games this season, Bueckers is averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game. She appeared in her second straight All-Star game this season.

Paige Bueckers Continues to Make WNBA History With Wings

Bueckers might be an outside shot at winning the league MVP, but she is establishing herself as one of the best players. Her ability to score, rebound, and pass the ball sets her apart from other players.

She recently helped Team USA win the gold medal in the World Cup last week. Although she didn’t start, Bueckers was a key scorer off the bench.

Dallas improved to 26-16 overall and moved up in the standings. That win now puts them in the sixth seed in the playoffs, jumping the New York Liberty in the standings with less than a week to go.

The Wings will be playing it safe over the next week with their key starters. Bueckers will play fewer minutes moving forward since the team made the playoffs.

This is more about protecting the key players from getting hurt. Dallas won’t be competitive without Bueckers, so expect her minutes to drop to 15 to 25 minutes per game.

The Wings will play the Mercury again on Tuesday to close out the series. Dallas will end the year against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, which could be a game where Bueckers doesn’t play nearly as many minutes.