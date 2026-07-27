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Paige Bueckers Named Fever Player Hardest to Guard (But It’s Not Caitlin Clark)

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Paige Bueckers & Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 9: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball against Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 9, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

There is a ton of talent in the WNBA at the guard position, including Dallas Wings‘ Paige Bueckers and Indiana Fever‘s Caitlin Clark.

Over the last two years, Bueckers and Clark have established themselves as two of the best in the league. Both have put their teams in playoff positions entering the second half of the season.

Before then, though, they enjoyed themselves at the All-Star Game. Bueckers finished with 12 points and 7 assists, while Clark had 17 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds. It was Clark’s Team Spoon who got the 129-122 win over Bueckers’ Team Coop.

During the All-Star weekend, though, there were a lot of moments where the players spoke with the media. Bueckers had a fascinating response to a tough question some would think Clark would answer, but didn’t.

Paige Bueckers Gave an Honest Answer to a Question Asked of Her

Paige Bueckers

GettyPaige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center on September 01, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Wings 96-71.

Bueckers spoke with Overtime, as she was asked who was the toughest player to guard in the WNBA. A Fever player was the answer, but it wasn’t Clark.

“Right now, I’d probably say Kelsey Mitchell,” Bueckers said. “Because she’s so unpredictable. She’s fast, twitchy, extremely quick, can also shoot. So if you give her space… and she’s just super creative.”

Mitchell was in the All-Star game with Clark and Bueckers, scoring a game-high 28 points. Entering the second half of the season, Mitchell is second in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 23.3 points per game.

Throughout her young career, Bueckers has played the Fever three times, defending Clark and Mitchell multiple times. Bueckers is averaging 20.5 points per game against Clark in the two times they have played against each other. Mitchell is averaging 25.8 points per game in the five times she has faced the Wings in the last two seasons.

In the first game of the season, the Wings beat the Fever 107-104. It was Mitchell who led the way in scoring with 30 points, while Clark and Bueckers each got 20.

Kelsey Mitchell Has Proven to be More Dangerous Offensively Than Caitlin Clark

Kelsey Mitchell

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 24: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever celebrates after Aari McDonald #2 made a three point shot in the fourth quarter during the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 24, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This season, Mitchell is having a career season and proving to be one of the best offensive players in the league. She has been able to score from anywhere on the court and has been a nightmare to defend, more than just Bueckers.

Clark has proven to be more of a complete player, facilitating the ball to Mitchell and helping out on the boards. Besides the 21 points per game she’s averaging, Clark is also averaging 7.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

The Fever are on the road on Tuesday in their next game against the Seattle Storm. Dallas will be at home on Wednesday against the Atlanta Dream.

There are two more games this season between the Fever and Wings next month. Clark might be playing those games with more motivation to prove that she’s tougher to guard than Mitchell is.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Paige Bueckers Named Fever Player Hardest to Guard (But It’s Not Caitlin Clark)

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