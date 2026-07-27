Paige Bueckers Named Fever Player Hardest to Guard (But It’s Not Caitlin Clark)

There is a ton of talent in the WNBA at the guard position, including Dallas Wings‘ Paige Bueckers and Indiana Fever‘s Caitlin Clark.

Over the last two years, Bueckers and Clark have established themselves as two of the best in the league. Both have put their teams in playoff positions entering the second half of the season.

Before then, though, they enjoyed themselves at the All-Star Game. Bueckers finished with 12 points and 7 assists, while Clark had 17 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds. It was Clark’s Team Spoon who got the 129-122 win over Bueckers’ Team Coop.

During the All-Star weekend, though, there were a lot of moments where the players spoke with the media. Bueckers had a fascinating response to a tough question some would think Clark would answer, but didn’t.

Paige Bueckers Gave an Honest Answer to a Question Asked of Her

Bueckers spoke with Overtime, as she was asked who was the toughest player to guard in the WNBA. A Fever player was the answer, but it wasn’t Clark.

“Right now, I’d probably say Kelsey Mitchell,” Bueckers said. “Because she’s so unpredictable. She’s fast, twitchy, extremely quick, can also shoot. So if you give her space… and she’s just super creative.”

Mitchell was in the All-Star game with Clark and Bueckers, scoring a game-high 28 points. Entering the second half of the season, Mitchell is second in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 23.3 points per game.

Throughout her young career, Bueckers has played the Fever three times, defending Clark and Mitchell multiple times. Bueckers is averaging 20.5 points per game against Clark in the two times they have played against each other. Mitchell is averaging 25.8 points per game in the five times she has faced the Wings in the last two seasons.

In the first game of the season, the Wings beat the Fever 107-104. It was Mitchell who led the way in scoring with 30 points, while Clark and Bueckers each got 20.

Kelsey Mitchell Has Proven to be More Dangerous Offensively Than Caitlin Clark

This season, Mitchell is having a career season and proving to be one of the best offensive players in the league. She has been able to score from anywhere on the court and has been a nightmare to defend, more than just Bueckers.

Clark has proven to be more of a complete player, facilitating the ball to Mitchell and helping out on the boards. Besides the 21 points per game she’s averaging, Clark is also averaging 7.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

The Fever are on the road on Tuesday in their next game against the Seattle Storm. Dallas will be at home on Wednesday against the Atlanta Dream.

There are two more games this season between the Fever and Wings next month. Clark might be playing those games with more motivation to prove that she’s tougher to guard than Mitchell is.